WISeSat and SEALCOIN Formalize Strategic Collaboration to Enable Satellite-Based Machine Transactions

Geneva, Switzerland — February 2, 2026 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiaries, WISeSat.Space, an entity which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform, are strategically collaborating to deploy secure, decentralized machine-to-machine transaction capabilities across WISeSat’s satellite infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, SEALCOIN will act as the transaction and settlement layer embedded within WISeSat satellites, enabling satellites, IoT devices, and connected infrastructure to authenticate, exchange data, and autonomously settle value across space-to-ground and space-to-device environments. This represents a shift in satellite connectivity from a purely communications service to a transactional digital infrastructure, where machines can not only connect, but also buy services, sell data, and execute trusted interactions without intermediaries.

The collaboration follows an economic model long proven in terrestrial telecommunications. Just as mobile network antennas are financed and monetized by the coverage they provide and the growing number of users they enable, WISeSat satellites function as antennas in space. Each satellite expands global coverage, increases network utility, and enables additional connected devices. As coverage grows, adoption increases; as adoption increases, transaction volume grows. In this model, satellites are economically rewarded by the machine transactions they enable, settled through SEALCOIN, creating a self-reinforcing economic flywheel where infrastructure expansion and economic activity scale together.

The integration builds on SEALCOIN’s platform, which combines hardware-rooted digital identity, post-quantum security, and decentralized settlement, and aligns with WISeSat’s Satellite-as-a-Service model. Together, they enable new use cases across remote and off-grid IoT, critical infrastructure, smart energy, global asset tracking, and resilient communications, including regions with limited or no terrestrial connectivity. This approach establishes the foundation for satellite-enabled marketplaces, where devices can securely purchase connectivity, exchange services, and transact directly from orbit.

“This partnership demonstrates how satellite infrastructure can evolve the same way telecom networks did, from coverage to commerce,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “By embedding secure identity and decentralized settlement directly into satellites, we move beyond connectivity and toward infrastructure that can autonomously transact, authenticate, and enforce trust. This approach lays the foundation for a true machine economy, one that scales and extends trusted real machine economy not only across the planet, but beyond Earth into space-based ecosystems.”

“SEALCOIN was designed to transform secure connectivity into real economic activity,” said Jonathan Llamas, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at SEALCOIN AG. “By integrating with WISeSat’s satellite infrastructure, devices don’t just connect, they authenticate, transact, and settle value autonomously. This directly supports our platform roadmap, where the QAIT token serves as a native utility to access services, execute transactions, and power machine-to-machine commerce across terrestrial and space-based networks.”

This collaboration reinforces the WISeKey Group’s strategy to evolve from product-based cybersecurity offerings toward service-based, transactional digital infrastructure spanning secure semiconductors, digital identity, satellite connectivity, and decentralized platforms.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

