WISeKey’s SEALCOIN Launches “Spacedrop” for the Machine-driven Economy

SEALCOIN Advances Infrastructure for the Machine Economy, Leveraging Hedera Network and Post-Quantum Cryptography Expertise

Zug, Switzerland - April 22, 2026 — WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiary, SEALCOIN AG, Swiss-headquartered DEPIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) entity revolutionizing the Internet of things and machine to machine economies’ landscape, with strategic funding and technical support from The Hashgraph Association, today announced the launch of “Spacedrop”, an early-access onboarding initiative that allows users to interact directly with the SEALCOIN ecosystem ahead of its broader rollout.

Unlike traditional Web3 airdrops designed to drive short-term speculation, Spacedrop is a structured onboarding experience focused on introducing participants to SEALCOIN’s real infrastructure. Through a series of missions, points, and soul-bound tokens (SBTs), users can explore how identity, device logic, and decentralized settlement operate within a live, satellite-connected environment.

Spacedrop provides early exposure to SEALCOIN’s machine-to-machine architecture, which combines hardware-based identity, certificate-driven authentication, satellite connectivity, and Hedera’s decentralized ledger technology. The program is designed to build understanding and engagement with the platform’s underlying systems before any broader ecosystem or token expansion. This includes familiarization with the network’s transaction layer, where QAIT operates as the native settlement mechanism for interactions across devices and services.

Nested at the intersection of IoT, AI and Hedera’s decentralized technology, SEALCOIN is built to enable secure, autonomous interactions between devices and digital services. It combines hardware-based identity, certificate-driven authentication, and programmable settlement mechanisms to support real-world use cases across industries such as energy, telecommunications, mobility, and space infrastructure.

As part of the ecosystem, SEALCOIN introduces QAIT as its native settlement token, designed to enable secure machine-to-machine transactions across devices, agents, and services. QAIT supports core network functionalities such as transaction settlement, device onboarding (PoSy), and interactions within vertical marketplaces, anchoring value exchange directly into real-world infrastructure usage. Broader access to ecosystem features and token-enabled functionalities will be progressively activated in connection with the upcoming network launch.

The onboarding of WISESAT satellites establishes the first operational infrastructure within this marketplace. Once certified and registered, satellites become autonomous economic actors capable of pricing and settling services without human intervention. Participants can engage with satellite infrastructure on chain, making the platform’s architecture tangible through interaction rather than theory. Satellites are already evolving beyond connectivity. With embedded SEALCOIN agent capabilities, they can interact with the network and mint onchain (Binance) proofs (SBTs) directly to participants, alongside the game mechanizations.

Spacedrop differentiates SEALCOIN from typical Web3 projects by shifting away from speculative airdrop models toward a structured, infrastructure-driven real product onboarding built on satellite connectivity and secure device identity.

“Spacedrop reflects our commitment to building real infrastructure before market narratives,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder & CEO of WISeKey. “At SEALCOIN, we are not introducing another token-driven model, but a foundation for secure, autonomous interactions between devices on a global scale. By combining satellite connectivity, decentralized technologies, and hardware-based identity, we are enabling a new machine economy where trust, security, and real-world usage come first. Spacedrop gives users a early and direct way to experience how this vision works in practice.”

A core differentiator of the ecosystem is its emphasis on security at both the hardware and protocol level, including post-quantum cryptography (PQC) developed in collaboration with SEALSQ and the wider WiseKey ecosystem. This approach enables devices to authenticate themselves and interact securely, even in environments where future quantum computing capabilities may challenge traditional cryptographic systems.

“Spacedrop is designed as an onboarding layer into the SEALCOIN ecosystem, not as a reward mechanism,” said Jonathan LLamas, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at SEALCOIN. “We wanted users to experience how the network works, from identity to interaction flows, before any broader rollout. This approach allows us to build a community aligned with real adoption, integrations, and long-term ecosystem development, rather than short-term incentives.”

Since launching in a closed environment, Spacedrop has rapidly gained traction, with more than 17’500 wallets registered within its first week. The campaign targets Web3 users, developers in DePIN, AI, and IoT, as well as institutional and enterprise observers evaluating next-generation infrastructure for autonomous systems.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, the Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the broad adoption of the Hedera network added, “We are excited about the progress SEALCOIN has made since our involvement in 2024 and with today’s Spacedrop announcement, where everyone can experience a new realm of autonomous machine-to-machine transactions on Hedera as the underlying trust infrastructure.”

Importantly, points and SBTs earned through Spacedrop do not represent tokens, financial rights, or guaranteed future allocations. The initiative is positioned strictly as an engagement and education layer within SEALCOIN’s broader go-to-market strategy, which focuses on enterprise adoption, infrastructure deployment, and progressive ecosystem expansion. QAIT, as the ecosystem’s native utility token, is designed exclusively to support network operations.

Spacedrop is now live and open to early participants at: https://spacedrop.sealcoin.ai

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association (THA) is a Swiss non-profit organisation dedicated to accelerating the adoption of the Hedera network. Through funding, education, ecosystem development, and strategic partnerships, THA supports the growth of Hedera’s distributed ledger technology and ecosystem development across global markets. For more information, please visit www.hashgraph.swiss.

Media Contact:

jake@ecologymedia.co.uk

About SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN is a leading decentralized infrastructure platform that is designed to enable secure and autonomous machine-to-machine transactions across global environments. Positioned at the intersection of IoT, AI, satellite connectivity, and decentralized technology, SEALCOIN combines trusted hardware, post-quantum cryptography, and distributed ledger technology to enable real-world use cases in sectors such as energy, telecommunications, mobility, and space infrastructure. The SEALCOIN ecosystem is built on the Hedera network and is supported by the WiseKey Group and its affiliated technology partners. Learn more at www.sealcoin.ai

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



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