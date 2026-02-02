PensionBee Achieves Great Place To Work Certification™ with Rare 100% Employee Satisfaction Milestone

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee , a leading online retirement savings provider, today announced its certification as a Great Place To Work®. The achievement was driven by a rare 100% employee satisfaction score and comes as the company continues to scale its U.S. operations.

While the national benchmark for employee satisfaction sits at 57%, PensionBee’s perfect score reflects the company’s mission to treat its workforce with the same care as its customers. PensionBee’s customer-centric model supports users through the process of consolidating orphaned 401(k)s and accelerates their path to retirement through perks, such as a 1% match on all rollovers and contributions.

Bridging Happy Teams and Happy Savers

The Great Place To Work Certification is the global authority on workplace culture, requiring an extensive review of operations and anonymous feedback from every employee.

“We are very proud to be certified with 100% employee satisfaction,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. “For us, well-being is paramount. The respect and value we give to our customers starts within our team.”

Great Place To Work Certification is based on the company’s Trust Index™ methodology, a rigorously developed employee survey that has become the global standard for quantifying the ROI of workplace culture, leadership impact, and measuring the employee experience.

A Proven Foundation for U.S. Growth

Since 2024, PensionBee has steadily expanded its footprint as a leading retirement provider in the U.S. market. The company’s growth reflects its three core pillars:

Customer-centric model: PensionBee provides free human support through the most frustrating aspects of retirement management, helping customers consolidate with ease.

Technology-driven solution: PensionBee's automated rollover process brings a historically manual process online, saving users time and minimizing risk. A recent integration with SS&C's RolloverCentral® allows participating users to process 401(k) rollovers in minutes rather than weeks.

Mobile banking convenience: PensionBee's expert-built portfolios are available in an intuitive app, complete with planning tools and resources.



About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages $10 billion in assets and serves over 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

