PCCA and Eagle Honor 2025 Team Members of the Year

Houston, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a series of annual celebrations, PCCA and Eagle recognized outstanding talent across their North American operations, honoring individuals who exemplify the companies' commitment to excellence and service.

On Saturday, January 24, PCCA CEO Gus Bassani and COO Fabian Zaccardo took the stage to present the prestigious PCCA USA Kay Sparks Team Member of the Year award to Le’tresa Girdy, Planning Manager, Supply Chain. The event also featured Eagle President Ross Caputo, who honored Dr. Neha Hulyalkar, Microbiology Supervisor, Sterile, Non-Cleanroom Lab Operations, as Eagle’s 2025 Employee of the Year. These honors followed the PCCA Canada holiday celebration on December 5, where General Manager Amanda Cassel named Dakota Tant, Sales and Service Support, as the PCCA Canada Employee of the Year. Each year, nominees and final recipients are chosen by their respective teammates based on who best exemplified PCCA/Eagle Core Values and Principles in their daily actions throughout the year.

Prior to presentation of the PCCA USA award, board member Bryan Sparks shared a tribute to his mother, Kay Sparks, a beloved member of the PCCA family for more than 30 years. As a compounding training course instructor, Kay was known for her unparalleled attention to detail and dedication to teaching. Since her passing in 2012, the award has served as a legacy of her spirit of service.

“Our 2025 Team Member of the Year is a true embodiment of our Core Values and Principles,” Bassani said just before the announcement.

Zaccardo highlighted Girdy’s impact on the organization’s efficiency: “Le’tresa quarterbacks the entire order process from start to finish. Her collaboration across departments — including Purchasing, Receiving, Quality, Warehouse and Production — is a major reason PCCA consistently delivers strong results for our customers.” In his remarks, Dr. Caputo cited Dr. Hulyalkar’s leadership and work ethic as the driving force behind her recognition. “Her actions set a positive example for the team,” Caputo said. “She manages to keep the team in high spirits, creating a positive and more productive environment through her unwavering commitment to results.”

Cassel praised Tant’s dedication to the customer experience. “Dakota is always available to help with a smile,” Cassel noted. “Whether it is a customer or a co-worker, he understands the importance of building strong relationships and consistently goes above and beyond what is asked.”

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

ABOUT EAGLE

Eagle is an FDA- and DEA-registered, A2LA ISO 17025-accredited laboratory providing analytical and microbiological testing services along with expert consulting services to 503A compounding pharmacies, 503B outsourcing facilities and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at eagleanalytical.com.

