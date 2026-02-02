Nanterre, 2 February 2026

VINCI awarded a hydraulic contract in Jamaica

A design-build project covering 68 km of drinking water pipelines

A €144 million contract

A strategic project to make the country more climate resilient

Jamaica’s National Water Commission (NWC) chose VINCI Construction Grands Projets to carry out a project within phase 1 of the Western Water Resilience Programme. This investment plan seeks to renovate and develop the drinking water network in the north-west of the country, where demographic growth is high and both the tourism and manufacturing industries are expanding. It falls within a wider programme implemented by the Jamaican government to mitigate the impact of droughts in order to bolster the island’s climate resilience by safeguarding the long-term future of the water supply network and reducing water loss.

Worth a total €144 million, the contract involves designing and building 68 km of wide cast-iron pipeline. The work extends over nearly 130 km, along an existing roadway and crossing a number of sensitive structures and zones. It is scheduled to last 36 months and mobilise over 100 people.

The materials used with further enhance the network’s durability, with an expected useful life exceeding 50 years. The work will be carried out in close collaboration with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) so as to better protect natural habitats, especially when crossing rivers.

Having operated in Jamaica since 1999, VINCI Construction Grands Projets is supporting the NWC to develop effective infrastructure for drinking water and wastewater treatment. In 2025, its teams were involved in emergency repair work following hurricane Melissa to restore drinking water to the country’s second largest city, Montego Bay. They are currently working on a project for the third largest drinking water treatment plant on the island at Rio Cobre.

