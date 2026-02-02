Regulated information

Paris, February 2, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/13 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: January 26 to January 30, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 45 783 11,1310 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 27 860 11,1157 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 1 357 11,0542 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 37 500 11,1415 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 32 981 11,1202 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 5 000 11,1240 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 44 710 11,4209 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 24 858 11,3668 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 432 10,9400 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 54 179 11,2227 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 19 000 11,2443 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 1 821 11,2795 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 44 354 11,1099 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 17 820 11,1280 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Jan-26 NL0015001W49 5 490 11,0811 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

