DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/13 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Regulated information

Paris, February 2, 2026

Period of: January 26 to January 30, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Jan-26NL0015001W4945 78311,1310XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Jan-26NL0015001W4927 86011,1157DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Jan-26NL0015001W491 35711,0542TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Jan-26NL0015001W4937 50011,1415XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Jan-26NL0015001W4932 98111,1202DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Jan-26NL0015001W495 00011,1240TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Jan-26NL0015001W4944 71011,4209XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Jan-26NL0015001W4924 85811,3668DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Jan-26NL0015001W4943210,9400TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Jan-26NL0015001W4954 17911,2227XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Jan-26NL0015001W4919 00011,2443DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Jan-26NL0015001W491 82111,2795TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Jan-26NL0015001W4944 35411,1099XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Jan-26NL0015001W4917 82011,1280DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Jan-26NL0015001W495 49011,0811TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

