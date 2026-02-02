Regulated information
Paris, February 2, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/13 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: January 26 to January 30, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|45 783
|11,1310
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|27 860
|11,1157
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|1 357
|11,0542
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|37 500
|11,1415
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|32 981
|11,1202
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 000
|11,1240
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|44 710
|11,4209
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 858
|11,3668
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|432
|10,9400
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|54 179
|11,2227
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|19 000
|11,2443
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|1 821
|11,2795
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|44 354
|11,1099
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|17 820
|11,1280
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Jan-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 490
|11,0811
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
