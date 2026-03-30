DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/21 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, March 30, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/21 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: March 23 to March 27, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Mar-26NL0015001W4951 72310,4251XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Mar-26NL0015001W4924 05310,4636DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Mar-26NL0015001W494 28610,3583TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Mar-26NL0015001W4942 20010,5700XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Mar-26NL0015001W4932 69410,5408DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Mar-26NL0015001W496 00010,5499TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Mar-26NL0015001W4940 50010,6698XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Mar-26NL0015001W4933 50010,6734DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8525-Mar-26NL0015001W496 00010,6760TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Mar-26NL0015001W4946 31510,1522XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Mar-26NL0015001W4931 50010,1307DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8526-Mar-26NL0015001W495 90010,1389TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Mar-26NL0015001W4947 99610,0097XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Mar-26NL0015001W4930 8629,9972DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Mar-26NL0015001W495 5009,9908TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Attachments

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.21 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading