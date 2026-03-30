Regulated information

Paris, March 30, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/21 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: March 23 to March 27, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 51 723 10,4251 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 24 053 10,4636 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 4 286 10,3583 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 42 200 10,5700 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 32 694 10,5408 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 6 000 10,5499 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 40 500 10,6698 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 33 500 10,6734 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 6 000 10,6760 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 46 315 10,1522 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 31 500 10,1307 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 900 10,1389 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 47 996 10,0097 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 30 862 9,9972 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 9,9908 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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