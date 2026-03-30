Regulated information
Paris, March 30, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/21 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: March 23 to March 27, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|51 723
|10,4251
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 053
|10,4636
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 286
|10,3583
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|42 200
|10,5700
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|32 694
|10,5408
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|6 000
|10,5499
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|40 500
|10,6698
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|33 500
|10,6734
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|6 000
|10,6760
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|46 315
|10,1522
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|31 500
|10,1307
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 900
|10,1389
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|47 996
|10,0097
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|30 862
|9,9972
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 500
|9,9908
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
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