DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/24 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, April 20, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/24 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: April 13 to April 17, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Apr-26NL0015001W4940,50010.8995XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Apr-26NL0015001W4932,67710.8895DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Apr-26NL0015001W495,00010.8918TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Apr-26NL0015001W4943,94111.2453XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Apr-26NL0015001W4924,98311.2449DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Apr-26NL0015001W493,90311.2954TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Apr-26NL0015001W4941,39811.5414XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Apr-26NL0015001W4919,07111.5317DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Apr-26NL0015001W494,99811.5456TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Apr-26NL0015001W4935,04511.9704XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Apr-26NL0015001W4915,93811.7954DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Apr-26NL0015001W493,56011.7593TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Apr-26NL0015001W4934,68112.1239XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Apr-26NL0015001W4917,49212.0828DXE


About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com


 

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PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.24 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

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