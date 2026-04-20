Regulated information
Paris, April 20, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/24 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: April 13 to April 17, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|40,500
|10.8995
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|32,677
|10.8895
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|5,000
|10.8918
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|43,941
|11.2453
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|24,983
|11.2449
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|3,903
|11.2954
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|41,398
|11.5414
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|19,071
|11.5317
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|4,998
|11.5456
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|35,045
|11.9704
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|15,938
|11.7954
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|3,560
|11.7593
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|34,681
|12.1239
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|17,492
|12.0828
|DXE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
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