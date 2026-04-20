Regulated information

Paris, April 20, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/24 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: April 13 to April 17, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 40,500 10.8995 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 32,677 10.8895 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 5,000 10.8918 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 43,941 11.2453 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 24,983 11.2449 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 3,903 11.2954 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 41,398 11.5414 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 19,071 11.5317 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 4,998 11.5456 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 35,045 11.9704 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 15,938 11.7954 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 3,560 11.7593 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 34,681 12.1239 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 17,492 12.0828 DXE



About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com





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