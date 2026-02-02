Salem Media Announces Leadership Changes Following Val Carolin’s Retirement

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that after more than four decades of leadership in the broadcast media industry, Val Carolin has retired, effective January 30, 2026.

Reflecting on Carolin’s career at Salem, President of Broadcast Media Allen Power said, “Val has become a valued partner for me in his years with Salem. He has led with trust, affirmation, and high standards — a leadership style worth emulating.”

In light of Carolin’s retirement, Salem is proud to announce two key leadership promotions:

Jason Mosher has been promoted from Regional Director of Sales to Regional General Manager, with oversight of both the Atlanta and Pittsburgh markets. Mosher’s results-driven leadership and consistent performance will serve Salem well in this new role.





Mike Murphy has been promoted to Regional General Manager, adding Cleveland to his existing oversight of the Twin Cities market. Murphy’s diligent leadership, commitment to Salem's mission, and focus on our business goals set him up well for this additional role.





“These moves ensure strong continuity of leadership while positioning Salem for continued growth in these key markets,” said Power. “We’re extremely proud of Jason and Mike for their well-earned promotions, and we extend our deepest appreciation to Val for his decades of service and the impact he’s had across our company.”

