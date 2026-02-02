Signature Solar Launches Sun Atlas Power to Bring Transparency to Full-Service Solar Installation

Sulphur Springs, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Solar, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, today announced the launch of Sun Atlas Power, a new solar installation company designed to deliver transparent, streamlined solar installation services to homeowners and businesses.

Sun Atlas Power extends Signature Solar's trusted expertise beyond customized and DIY solutions into full-service solar installation. The company currently serves customers in Texas, Utah, Missouri, Arkansas, and Nebraska, with licensing underway to support expansion into up to 31 states by mid-year.

"Signature Solar has always believed energy independence should be accessible and built on trust," said Brian Pascoe, president of Signature Solar and Sun Atlas Power. "Sun Atlas Power is a natural extension of that belief. We saw an opportunity to bring clarity and transparency to the installation side of the industry and give customers a partner they can rely on from day one through long-term support."

Simplifying the Solar Installation Process

Sun Atlas Power provides customers with a single, accountable team throughout the installation process. Instead of navigating multiple vendors, customers work with one organization responsible for system design, permitting, installation, commissioning, and long-term support.

"Sun Atlas Power was created because the solar industry has made going solar far more complicated than it needs to be," said Steve Pope, director of operations at Sun Atlas Power. "We believe clear pricing and a no-pressure approach should be the standard, and we built our operations around giving customers straightforward answers and predictable outcomes from day one."

During the design phase, customers can size their solar and battery system in minutes using Signature Solar's self-service design tool, Brite Build, or work directly with Sun Atlas Power's team through an expert-guided design process. This flexibility allows customers to move forward with a system that fits their needs and budget with complete pricing transparency from the outset.



All installations are completed by certified professionals with extensive industry experience. Customers are also supported by dedicated local teams that provide ongoing maintenance and long-term system support, reflecting the company's commitment to accountability beyond the initial installation.

Expanding Nationwide in 2026

The launch of Sun Atlas Power reflects Signature Solar's continued investment in expanding access to reliable, customer-focused solar solutions. As licensing expands throughout 2026, Sun Atlas Power plans to serve a growing number of homeowners and businesses seeking a clear path to energy independence.

Sun Atlas Power is now accepting inquiries in Texas, Utah, Missouri, Arkansas, and Nebraska. To learn more or request a consultation, visit www.sunatlaspower.com.

About Signature Solar

Signature Solar is a leading solar energy company offering panels, inverters, batteries, and complete energy systems for homes and businesses. With a focus on education, technical support, and accessible pricing, Signature Solar empowers customers to take control of their energy future through both DIY and professionally installed solutions.

About Sun Atlas Power

Sun Atlas Power is a full-service solar installation company that eliminates complexity through upfront pricing clarity, expert NABCEP-certified installation, and accountable start-to-finish service.

