WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
2 February 2026
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
(the “Impacted Product”)
The Issuer announces that due to movements in natural gas futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:
- Start of Restrike Period: 17:17:34 (London time) on 2 February 2026
- End of Restrike Period: 17:32:34 (London time) on 2 February 2026
- Restrike Price per ETP Security: $2.1578333
- Restrike threshold: 20%
- Index: Solactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL Index
The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.
Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.
Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:
|Product Name
|ISIN
|Exchange
|Trading Currency
|Exchange Code
|SEDOL
|Bloomberg Ticker
|Reuters Instrument Code
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|XS2819843900
|Borsa Italiana
|EUR
|3NGL
|BS5WNR4
|3NGL IM
|3NGL.MI
|London Stock Exchange
|USD
|3NGL
|BT19SS2
|3NGL LN
|3NGL.L
|GBx
|3LNG
|BT19ST3
|3LNG LN
|3LNG.L
|Xetra
|EUR
|NGXL
|BSB7PX3
|NGXL GY
|NGXL.DE
Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.
