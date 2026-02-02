WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

2 February 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged

(the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in natural gas futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 17:17:34 (London time) on 2 February 2026

End of Restrike Period: 17:32:34 (London time) on 2 February 2026

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $2.1578333

Restrike threshold: 20%

Index: Solactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged XS2819843900 Borsa Italiana EUR 3NGL BS5WNR4 3NGL IM 3NGL.MI London Stock Exchange USD 3NGL BT19SS2 3NGL LN 3NGL.L GBx 3LNG BT19ST3 3LNG LN 3LNG.L Xetra EUR NGXL BSB7PX3 NGXL GY NGXL.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.

