Restrike of WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
2 February 2026

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
(the “Issuer”)
Restrike of WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
(the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in natural gas futures, a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

  • Start of Restrike Period: 17:17:34 (London time) on 2 February 2026
  • End of Restrike Period: 17:32:34 (London time) on 2 February 2026
  • Restrike Price per ETP Security: $2.1578333
  • Restrike threshold: 20%
  • Index: Solactive Natural Gas Commodity Futures SL Index

The Restrike Price per ETP Security has been calculated based on the Restrike Index Level.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 25 September 2025.

Details of the Impacted Product are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Code SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code 
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily LeveragedXS2819843900Borsa ItalianaEUR3NGLBS5WNR43NGL IM3NGL.MI
London Stock ExchangeUSD3NGLBT19SS23NGL LN3NGL.L
GBx3LNGBT19ST33LNG LN3LNG.L
XetraEURNGXLBSB7PX3NGXL GYNGXL.DE

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com.

WTMA - 3NGL - Restrike Event

