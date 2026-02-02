RELM STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP WITH THREE C-SUITE APPOINTMENTS

Hamilton, Bermuda, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Relm Insurance (Relm), the leading insurer focused on emerging industries, today announced the appointment of three senior executives to its leadership team. The hires reflect Relm’s continued investment in both Bermuda and experienced leadership as the company expands its underwriting and operational capabilities across innovative and emerging sectors.

The appointments include a Chief Legal Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Underwriting Officer. Collectively, they bring experience from a range of global reinsurers, specialty insurers, financial institutions, and professional services firms, including AXIS, Zurich, Ariel Re, MetLife, HSBC, and leading international law firms. They will strengthen Relm’s ability to support innovators operating in complex growth markets while reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to disciplined growth.

Joseph Ziolkowski, Relm’s CEO and Founder, said: “Relm was built to support the industries shaping the future economy. These appointments deepen our underwriting, legal and operational leadership at a critical moment in our growth. Together, they strengthen our ability to serve innovators in complex markets with discipline, clarity and long-term commitment.”

Becky Vernon, Chief Legal Officer

Becky Vernon joins Relm as Chief Legal Officer, based in Bermuda. She brings deep experience advising complex businesses on governance, restructuring, regulatory matters, and cross-border transactions. Her background spans both advisory and operational roles, supporting organizations navigating growth, change, and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Becky Vernon said: “It is a privilege to join Relm as Chief Legal Officer. Relm is building something truly differentiated in the specialty insurance market, and I’m excited to support the company’s continued growth by bringing strategic and commercial legal leadership to the business. I look forward to working with our global teams as we continue delivering innovative solutions for our clients and partners.”

Henry Paddison, Chief Operating Officer

Henry Paddison has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, based in Bermuda. He brings broad operational and financial leadership experience, with a focus on scaling organizations, strengthening execution, and aligning strategy with day-to-day delivery. His role will support Relm’s continued expansion while maintaining operational discipline across the business.

Henry Paddison said: “Relm is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m honored to be joining as Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to building on Relm’s incredible early success and helping to drive the next phase of growth by aligning strategy, execution, and operational excellence across the business.”

Shane Doyle, Chief Underwriting Officer

Shane Doyle joins Relm as Chief Underwriting Officer, based in the United Kingdom. He brings extensive underwriting and leadership experience across specialty insurance, with a focus on technical risk assessment and portfolio management. His appointment reinforces Relm’s commitment to underwriting clarity and consistency as demand grows across emerging industries.

Shane Doyle said: “I am excited to be joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking company as Relm. It is refreshing to be thinking about the risks of tomorrow and then delivering those solutions to the market. Not only do I look forward to working closely with Joe, Becky, Henry and the rest of Relm executive suite, but also the greater Relm team, our producer partners, and our clients who trust us with their risks.”

About Relm Insurance

Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier that supports emerging industries driving innovation and next-generation technologies. Launched in 2019, Relm offers a wide range of insurance products to high-growth markets, including digital assets, blockchain, AI, biotech, and the space economy. With a Financial Stability Rating of A ‘Exceptional’ from Demotech, Relm is widely recognised for its industry expertise and solutions-driven approach, making it a trusted risk partner for businesses operating at the frontier of technological innovation.