Cronos Group Launches Premium Lord Jones® Brand in Israel, Advancing Borderless Product Strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON; TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”), a leading global cannabinoid company, today announced the launch of its Lord Jones® premium cannabis brand in Israel. The introduction marks a significant milestone in Cronos’ borderless product strategy, expanding the Company’s globally recognized brand portfolio into one of the most advanced and discerning medical cannabis markets in the world.

The first phase of the launch brings five premium indoor-grown flower strains to Israeli patients. Lord Jones®, established in North America for its refined brand identity and elevated craftsmanship, now enters the Israeli medical market with a focus on meeting the needs of medical patients. The brand’s expansion into Israel underscores Cronos’ commitment to thoughtful international growth driven by disciplined execution and differentiated brand experiences.

“Israel has always represented a key market in our borderless product strategy,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO of Cronos. “By introducing Lord Jones® to Israeli patients, we are applying our global brand expertise to meet local demand while preserving the craftsmanship, quality standards, and premium identity, which have come to define Lord Jones®. This launch reflects our disciplined approach to international expansion and reinforces our commitment to building globally relevant cannabis brands anchored in quality and innovation.”

Lord Jones® cannabis flower is produced through a meticulous approach that begins with carefully selected genetics and continues through small batch indoor cultivation. Following harvest, the Lord Jones® cannabis products undergo a cold‑cure process designed to preserve terpene richness, aroma, trichome density, and overall flower structure. Each batch is hand‑trimmed, produced in limited quantities, and tested extensively to meet rigorous standards. To maintain freshness and protect terpene profiles over time, the finished product is hand packaged in glass jars, which helps shield the flower from light exposure and preserve its quality.

“The launch of the Lord Jones® brand in Israel marks an important milestone for us, bringing a premium standard to the Israeli medical market, which is grounded in expertise and intention,” said Adam Wagner, General Manager of Cronos Israel. “Every stage of our work is guided by rigorous oversight and meticulous processes, from genetics and cultivation through meticulous processing and hand packaging. This end-to-end approach gives patients and pharmacists confidence in the standards behind the brand, delivering a premium defined by transparency and an unwavering commitment to quality.”

In addition to the core flower offering, Cronos plans to expand the Lord Jones® brand in Israel with future special edition and limited‑run products. Lord Jones® products are now available in pharmacies across Israel.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the Company’s borderless product strategy, international growth and expansion, expectations regarding market trends, consumer preferences, pricing dynamics; demand for premium cannabis products; the anticipated benefits of the launch of the Lord Jones® brand in Israel; future Lord Jones® product offerings in Israel; and the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.



