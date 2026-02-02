CarGurus To Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, after the close of the market on February 19, 2026.

CarGurus will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 19, 2026. To access the conference call, dial (877) 451-6152 for the U.S. or Canada, or (201) 389-0879 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the company’s website at investors.cargurus.com .

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 19, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 5, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 13757487. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at investors.cargurus.com .

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus’ unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper’s journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company’s network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Traffic and Engagement Report (Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com Listings (defined as CARFAX.com total visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic)), Q3 2025, U.S.

2 Compared to Autotrader.com (YipitData July/August 2025), Cars.com, TrueCar.com (YipitData as of September 30, 2025), and CARFAX (Joreca as of September 30, 2025).

3 Similarweb: Traffic Insights, Q3 2025, U.K.

Investor Contact:

Kirndeep Singh

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

investors@cargurus.com