AtlasClear Holdings Launches “Clearing the View,” an Ongoing Investor Communications Series

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled financial services platform modernizing trading, clearing, settlement, and banking, today announced the launch of Clearing the View by AtlasClear, an ongoing investor communications series designed to support transparency, consistent engagement, and alignment with shareholders and the broader investment community.

As AtlasClear continues executing its strategy within a rapidly evolving fintech and capital markets environment, Clearing the View will provide regular, multi-format content including video interviews, live shareholder update webinars, written blog content, and podcast discussions. The series will cover company updates alongside broader market and sector trends, addressing strategic execution, operational priorities, market structure dynamics, regulatory considerations, and longer-term growth opportunities. This approach is intended to give investors clearer context around AtlasClear’s business and the environment in which it operates.

The inaugural episode of Clearing the View features an in-depth conversation with AtlasClear’s Executive Chairman John Schaible and President Craig Ridenhour, building on the Company’s year-end 2025 update. The discussion explores AtlasClear’s recent operational progress, the resolution of legacy challenges, the Company’s disciplined approach to growth as it enters its next phase as a public company, and how digital asset and digital currency infrastructure fits within AtlasClear’s broader platform strategy.

The first installment of Clearing the View is now available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAzM_lQfT8k

“Transparency and consistent communication are foundational to building long-term trust with shareholders,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear. “Clearing the View reflects our commitment to providing ongoing insight into how we think about market structure, infrastructure, and disciplined execution.”

Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear, added, “This series allows us to engage with investors beyond traditional reporting cycles and to discuss both company-specific developments and broader industry trends that influence how financial services platforms operate and scale.”

Clearing the View by AtlasClear will be released periodically, with future episodes expanding into additional areas of financial infrastructure and market developments. Content from the series will be accessible through AtlasClear’s investor relations channels and digital platforms.

