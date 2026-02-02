TC Transcontinental Shareholders Approve Sale of Packaging Business

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (“TC Transcontinental”) (TSX: TCL.A, TCL.B) announces that its shareholders approved the sale of the TC Transcontinental Packaging business to ProAmpac Holdings Inc. (“ProAmpac”) at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. This approval follows the execution of the stock purchase agreement between TC Transcontinental and ProAmpac on December 7, 2025, and announced on December 8, 2025, pursuant to which ProAmpac agreed to purchase, directly or indirectly, all of the issued and outstanding shares of the share capital of each of the entities which carry on the business of TC Transcontinental’s Packaging Sector.

The transaction was approved by 99.98% of the votes cast, exceeding the legal requirement of 66 2/3% of the votes cast by both holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Shares, voting together. Closing of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging, a Canadian retail marketing services provider, Canada’s largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French-language educational publishing. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,600 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.7 billion during the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the Transaction which are based on the expectations of management and inherently subject to a certain number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are derived from both general and specific assumptions. The Corporation cautions against undue reliance on such statements since actual results or events may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in them.

The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For information: Media Financial Community Laurence Boucicault

Senior Advisor,

Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

(438) 226-0469

laurence.boucicault@tc.tc

www.tc.tc Yan Lapointe

Senior Director,

Investor Relations & Treasury

TC Transcontinental

(514) 954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

www.tc.tc



