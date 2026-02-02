Romance Blossoms in The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While The Bahamas is a romantic escape year-round, February offers the perfect excuse to experience the islands at their best. With the weather at its prime, it’s the ideal time for couples seeking everything from laid-back luxury to sun-soaked adventure—whether unwinding on the pink sand beaches of Harbour Island or exploring the secluded cays and turquoise waters of The Exumas.

The Bahamas delivers endless ways to travel this February, whether you’re planning a romantic Valentine’s getaway or a fun girls’ escape, with each island offering its own unforgettable way to start the year.

American Airlines Connects Miami to Bimini

Beginning 14 February, American Airlines will connect Miami to Bimini, further expanding air access to one of the most storied and easily navigable islands in The Bahamas. Operating three times weekly, the service will offer travelers a gateway to both North and South Bimini, known for their beaches, marine life, fishing, snorkelling and relaxed island culture.

Romance Week: 8 – 14 February

Love is in the air during The Bahamas Romance Week — a celebration of unforgettable moments designed for lovers, inspired by The Bahamas. Visitors arriving at the Nassau Cruise Port are invited to experience The Bahamas Love Garden, a picture-perfect activation designed for couples to capture and commemorate their love in paradise. Guests can also scan a QR code to enter for a chance to win a special romantic getaway giveaway from the Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar. Because in The Bahamas, love isn’t just a moment— it’s a memory that lasts a lifetime.

From the Bahamas with Love: 26 February – 1 March

This premier romance industry event bringing together wedding planners and travel advisors for an immersive destination experience. Attendees will connect with local vendors and services while exploring The Bahamas’ diverse romance offerings through curated activities and island visits. Participants will experience several islands firsthand, including Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama Island, and Harbour Island—making this a must-attend event for wedding and romance professionals looking to elevate their destination expertise.

Breeze Airways: Tampa to Nassau Starting 11 June

Breeze Airways is expanding its Caribbean footprint with a new nonstop route from Tampa, Florida to Nassau, launching 11 June. The premium leisure carrier will introduce direct service just in time for summer travel, with one-way fares starting as low as $99 USD, making island getaways more accessible than ever for Floridians eager to trade city life for crystal-clear waters and white-sandy beaches.

Upcoming Events

Nassau Wine and Food Festival (11 -15 March 2026) invites you to experience the ultimate culinary escape in paradise. Discover world-class dining, exceptional wines and spirits and unforgettable moments alongside global culinary icons—all set against the stunning backdrop of The Bahamas. Over five spectacular days, this landmark festival brings together award-winning chefs, premier wine and spirits brands and electrifying live performances, all in support of the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation. It’s the largest culinary celebration in The Bahamas, and an experience not to be missed.

20th Annual Bahamian Music and Heritage Festival: (13-14 March 2026) Under the theme, “Celebrating our past, embracing our future”, this year’s festival marks two decades of honouring the vibrant culture, music and traditions of The Bahamas, offering an immersive experience that highlights the spirit of Bahamian heritage. The two-day festival is scheduled to take place in George Town, Exuma, at the Regatta Park and will feature a mixture of cultural activities, educational sessions, and concerts, making it a must-attend event for locals and tourists alike.

Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit https://www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham, A Trademark All Inclusive – Moonlight Moments: This package invites couples to savour a private beach dinner under the stars with a sophisticated menu and dedicated waiter service—perfect for a dreamy romantic escape in paradise. A second package, Bliss for Two, enhances relaxation with a rejuvenating couples’ massage in a serene spa setting designed to deepen your connection. Both experiences are available at a 10% discounted rate during Romance Week, making it even more enticing to plan a love-filled getaway.

The Royal at Atlantis – Bundle & Save: This offer makes planning your 2026 getaway easier and more affordable—when you book your flight and hotel together, you can save up to 35% on stays at any of the resort’s five towers, including The Royal, The Cove and Harborside. The package deal is valid for travel through 31 July 2026, and requires a minimum two-night stay, giving you more time to soak up the sun on white-sand beaches or splash through Aquaventure’s iconic waterpark.

Sandals Royal Bahamian – Last Chance to Escape: Sandals Royal Bahamian is currently featuring a “Last Chance to Escape” offer that gives you 1 free night on stays of 3 or 4 nights during select travel dates—making it an extra-valuable way to extend your Bahamas getaway. This special free-night perk can be combined with Sandals’ current percent-off savings, helping you enjoy world-class all-inclusive luxury for less. For the latest available dates and inventory, be sure to check Sandals’ Last Minute Deals page before booking.

Island Focus: Long Island

Home to brilliant coral reefs, pristine flats and serene beaches, Long Island is a haven for fishing, diving and boating. Boasting world-class bone fishing and thrilling encounters with sea life, the island offers a few inland surprises as well, including Dean’s Blue Hole, the third deepest blue hole in the world; Hamilton’s Cave, the largest cave system in The Islands of The Bahamas; and St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, the oldest church in the country. Stay at Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort, with beachfront villas and access to secluded waters for kayaking, snorkelling or bone fishing.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer. For complete event details, flight schedules and current offers, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Attachments