The Bahamas to Host 2027 Global Sustainable Tourism Council Conference

Nassau, The Bahamas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas has been chosen to host the Global Sustainable Tourism Council 2027 Conference, a historic selection that establishes the destination as a regional pioneer in sustainable tourism, environmental stewardship, and long-term economic resilience.

Set to take place from May 18–21, 2027 at the British Colonial Nassau and Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, the GSTC conference is where The Bahamas will share the practical initiatives in ecosystem restoration, nature-based tourism and destination resilience that have earned it a reputation as an emerging leader in sustainable tourism.

With its selection making it the first Caribbean destination to host the event, The Bahamas looks forward to welcoming the global community in 2027 and leveraging the opportunity to showcase a destination where sustainability is not only a commitment, but an active and evolving practice.

“We are pleased to welcome GSTC 2027 to The Bahamas and to contribute to the global dialogue on sustainable tourism,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. “As a Small Island Developing State, The Bahamas brings a unique and important perspective, and we look forward to showcasing the practical work taking place across our islands.”

Across the archipelago, The Bahamas continues to advance sustainability through practical, on-the-ground implementation. These efforts include ecosystem restoration initiatives such as coral reef protection and mangrove preservation, expanded training and certification in nature-based tourism and flats fishing, and the continued growth of community-based and cultural tourism experiences that directly benefit local stakeholders. Supporting mechanisms, including the establishment of Destination Stewardship Councils in The Bahamas, further integrate community perspectives into tourism planning and development.

These efforts have gained increasing regional and international recognition, including acknowledgment from the Caribbean Tourism Organization for leadership in destination stewardship and resilience, as well as recognition at the PATWA International Travel Awards (ITB Berlin) 2026, where DPM Cooper was named Tourism Minister of the Year – Sustainability.

“Sustainability in The Bahamas is being advanced through coordinated action across our islands, supported by Destination Stewardship Councils now active on seven islands, alongside continued investment in nature-based tourism and community-led experiences,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“Hosting GSTC 2027 positions The Bahamas to demonstrate how a multi-island destination can operationalize sustainability at scale while engaging global partners to strengthen long-term resilience.”

These efforts have gained increasing regional and international recognition, including acknowledgment from the Caribbean Tourism Organization for leadership in destination stewardship and resilience

The GSTC is a globally recognized, independent body that establishes international standards for sustainable travel and tourism. Through its work, the Council supports destinations in improving sustainability performance while fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and policy dialogue.

The 2027 conference is expected to attract approximately 400 delegates, including policymakers, tourism operators, investors, and sustainability experts from around the world. Interested participants are encouraged to register to receive updates when early bird registration opens.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

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