Expert Orthodontist Dr. Peter Rivoli Offers Early Treatment Guidance for HelloNation

WEBSTER, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When should parents start thinking about orthodontic care for their children? That question is explored in detail in a HelloNation article featuring Orthodontics Expert Dr. Peter Rivoli of Webster, NY. The piece gives families a clear understanding of when to begin planning and why an orthodontic evaluation around age seven is often recommended.

The article explains that while many families wait until adolescence for orthodontic care, earlier evaluations offer important benefits. At age seven, children typically have a mix of baby and permanent teeth, which allows orthodontists to assess jaw growth, bite alignment, and how teeth are emerging. The article notes that this age is ideal for observation, not necessarily immediate treatment.

An early orthodontic evaluation can help identify problems that are not visible to parents. A child's smile may look healthy, but there could be crowded teeth, misaligned bite patterns, or uneven jaw development happening beneath the surface. According to the article, recognizing these signs early can give families time to make informed decisions before issues become more complex.

The HelloNation feature emphasizes that early orthodontic treatment is not always needed. In most cases, the result of an early evaluation is a recommendation to monitor development over time. This allows orthodontists to time treatment according to the child’s growth instead of waiting until the teen years when fewer options are available. Early planning can help reduce the length or intensity of future treatment.

When treatment is advised, it is often because of specific concerns such as crossbite, where upper teeth sit behind the lower teeth. The article describes how this condition can interfere with chewing and jaw growth. Similarly, overbites or underbites related to jaw position may benefit from early intervention. These functional issues are easier to manage while a child is still growing.

Crowded teeth are another reason early orthodontic evaluations are valuable. Even when baby teeth appear spaced out, the article points out that the jaw may not have enough room for permanent teeth. Planning around this early can help guide the eruption and reduce the risk of severe alignment problems later on.

The article addresses a common concern among parents that early evaluations mean long years of appliances. It reassures families that many children do not begin treatment right away. If treatment is needed, it is often short-term and focused, followed by a rest period before continuing care. This phased strategy supports natural development without overextending treatment.

Early evaluations can also address habits that influence dental development. The article highlights how thumb sucking or long-term pacifier use can impact jaw shape and tooth position. An orthodontist can help determine whether these behaviors are causing changes and offer advice on next steps if intervention is needed.

Function plays a key role in early orthodontic care. Bite alignment affects chewing, speech, and jaw comfort. The article notes that some children adjust their bite to feel more comfortable, which can strain muscles or cause uneven wear. Identifying and tracking these issues early makes treatment more effective when action is necessary.

Families in the Webster area can also benefit from having a plan in place. The article points out that knowing what to expect can help parents balance orthodontic care with school, sports, and other daily routines. Understanding whether treatment is likely, and roughly when it might begin, offers peace of mind without adding pressure.

The article closes by stating that there is no perfect age for everyone to begin orthodontics. Each child is different. An orthodontic evaluation around age seven should be viewed as a starting point, not a fixed schedule. It helps establish a clear picture of development and gives families the knowledge they need to move forward with confidence.

What's the Best Age to Start Orthodontic Treatment? Insights for Local Area Families features insights from Dr. Peter Rivoli, Expert Orthodontist of Webster, NY, in HelloNation.

