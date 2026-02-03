Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires Ørsted’s European onshore business

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fifth flagship fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), has agreed to acquire Ørsted’s European onshore business with over 800 MW in operation and under construction plus a multi‑gigawatt development pipeline across Ireland, the UK, Germany and Spain.

The acquisition adds a fully integrated, multi-technology onshore business to CI V, which will allow CIP to accelerate renewable energy deployment across Europe. The acquired development and operational capabilities – combined with CIP’s investment discipline and industrial expertise, create a compelling opportunity for a significant build out and long-term value creation.

Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, CIO and Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, says:

“With this significant acquisition across multiple markets and technologies, we further strengthen our presence in Europe. The combined onshore wind, solar, and BESS portfolio complements our existing project portfolio and gives us the scale to further accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and strengthen Europe’s energy independence while delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”

Nischal Agarwal, Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, says:

“This is a great opportunity for CI V to acquire a sizeable portfolio and pipeline of projects across technologies in Europe’s most attractive markets with very strong demand growth. Along with a trusted team with a track record of delivering and operating projects, we are well positioned to further develop, manage, and realise the full value potential of the platform.”

Trond Westlie, CFO of Ørsted, says:

“Ørsted’s European onshore business has developed a very solid pipeline and project portfolio, and I’m very satisfied that we’ve found a new owner of that business in CIP, as we’ve decided to concentrate our efforts on offshore wind in our core European markets. The divestment of our European onshore platform finalises the divestment programme that we’ve laid out, and we’ve now substantially strengthened Ørsted’s financial position.”

Following closing, the onshore business will operate as a stand-alone business with a new company name and brand.

CI V reached final close in March 2025 and exceeded the target of USD 14 billion (EUR 12 billion). The fund invests in energy infrastructure across a range of power generation technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and has a total potential commitment of approximately USD 27 billion (EUR 24 billion).

Notes for Editors

The transaction includes Ørsted’s full European onshore portfolio of onshore wind, solar and BESS projects in Ireland, the UK, Germany, and Spain. It comprises 578 MW in operational capacity, 248 MW under construction, and a multi‑gigawatt development pipeline. Closing is expected in Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, storage, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.



CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 35 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 200 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2,300 employees across platforms.



For more information, visit www.cip.com

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion).

