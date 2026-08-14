Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ Growth Markets Fund II closes at USD 3 billion

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has successfully closed its Growth Markets Fund II at USD ~3 billion, tripling the size of the first vintage.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has finalised fundraising for the second vintage of its Growth Markets Fund, GMF II. The fund targets large-scale energy infrastructure projects in 15 select high-growth, middle-income markets across Eastern Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

GMF II is nearly triple the size of the first vintage, with USD ~3 billion in commitments to the fund and associated vehicles. The fund is already delivering strong performance in the form of total value exceeding paid-in capital at final close and USD 1.6 billion committed across nine investments. Recent highlights include:

Commissioning of the largest standalone battery project in Chile, constructed below budget.

Commencing construction on Mexico’s first large-scale solar and battery storage projects after securing the largest capacity under the recent binding planning framework issued by the Mexican government.

Reaching financial close on the onshore wind project Pestera II, one of the largest renewable energy investments in Romania.



With strong portfolio optionality and high visibility on near-term investments, GMF II is on track to be fully committed within one to two years.

Niels Holst, Partner and Co-Head of Growth Markets Funds at CIP, said: “Reaching a USD 3 billion final close and tripling the fund size compared to our predecessor fund is a strong validation of our Growth Markets strategy and of investors’ confidence in our ability to originate, develop, and build large-scale renewable energy projects. For GMF II, we have been successful in attracting a diverse group of LPs including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, impact-focused family offices, and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), in addition to re-ups from existing LPs, expanding our outreach across Asia, the Middle East, and North America.”

Increasing demand for new power infrastructure

The strong investor interest in GMF II reflects the attractive fundamentals, the need for energy in the target markets, and the team’s proven track record in the first vintage of the fund. GMF I is now expected to deliver approximately 8.7GW of critical energy in India and South Africa across 50+ projects.

Ole Kjems Sørensen, Partner and Co-Head of Growth Markets Funds at CIP, said: “With GMF II, we are building on our track record and expanding our ability to connect capital with high-quality renewable energy projects in select Growth Markets that have a fundamental need for new and reliable energy infrastructure. We are delivering a robust investment product to our LPs, targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns within a resilient asset class.”

GMF II benefits from CIP’s extensive local presence and longstanding experience in developing and constructing greenfield energy infrastructure projects on a global scale.

Notes to Editors

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.

Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.

With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~43 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of 2,300+ professionals. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About CIP’s Growth Markets Funds

The Growth Markets Funds strategy is dedicated to greenfield investments in large-scale energy infrastructure projects in high-growth, middle-income markets across Asia, Latin America, and EMEA with strong fundamentals for energy infrastructure investments such as India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Mexico, and South Africa.

Media Contact:

Email: media@cip.com

Legal disclaimer

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Any investment involves substantial risks including complete loss of capital. There can be no assurance that CIP will be able to implement the strategy described herein or, if implemented, that it will lead to successful results. Similarly, there can be no assurance that CIP will be able to maintain the advantages discussed herein over time or outperform third parties or the financial markets generally.

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, political changes, legal and regulatory requirements, interest rate fluctuations, as well as changes in markets, prospects and competition. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Some of the views expressed herein are the opinions of CIP and should not be construed as absolute statements and are subject to change without notice.