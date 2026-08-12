Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ large-scale BESS project Coalburn 1 reaches commercial operation

Coalburn 1, a 500 MW, two-hour duration battery energy storage system in Scotland, is now the largest operational battery in Europe.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its flagship fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV), is pleased to announce that Coalburn 1 has commenced commercial operations.

Coalburn 1 is a 500 MW, two-hour lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) located in South Lanarkshire in southern Scotland. It will play an important role in strengthening the flexibility and resilience of the UK power system and supporting the continued integration of renewable energy generation.

Coalburn 1 is part of CIP’s expanding portfolio of UK energy infrastructure investments. It is one of three transmission-connected BESS assets developed by CIP in Scotland. Together, Coalburn 1, Coalburn 2 and Devilla will provide 1.5 GW of power capacity and 3 GWh of energy storage, helping to enhance security of supply and enable greater deployment of renewable energy across the UK.

Nischal Agarwal, Partner at CIP, said: “The successful delivery of Coalburn 1 marks an important milestone for CIP and our growing European BESS portfolio. As Europe’s largest operational battery energy storage system, Coalburn 1 will enhance the flexibility and resilience of the UK electricity system, support the integration of more renewable power, and contribute to lowering costs for consumers. Alongside Coalburn 2 and Devilla this project demonstrates CIP’s industrial capabilities in developing, commercialising and delivering energy infrastructure at scale.”

Notes to Editors

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) is a global fund manager and leading investor in energy infrastructure. CIP builds value that matters by developing and constructing critical infrastructure projects that shape the future of energy.



Through its funds, CIP invests in power generation (solar and wind), energy storage, transmission and distribution, advanced bioenergy, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture.



With 15 funds currently under management, CIP is trusted by over 200 of the world’s largest and most sophisticated institutions, having raised EUR ~43 billion to date. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries, with presence on the ground through a network of +2,300 professionals.

For more information, visit www.cip.com

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