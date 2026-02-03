3 February 2026

News Release





Pharma Equity Group

2026 Financial Calendar



​March 4 Deadline for shareholder proposals - Annual General meeting​



​March 18 ​Annual Report 2025​



April 16 Annual General Meeting​



August 14 Interim Report – for the six-month period ended June 30. 2026​





​Contact person – Investor Relations

On the Company’s website www.pharmaequitygroup.com further information and all published announcements can be found.

Inquiries regarding relations with investors and the stock market can be directed to: Christian Henrik Tange, CEO, Phone: +45 2948 8417 E-mail: investor@pharmaequitygroup.com.

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

