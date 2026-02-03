New Earth Resources Welcomes Jack Lifton as Advisor to the Company

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) (“New Earth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Lifton as an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Lifton is a globally recognized consultant in the natural resources sector, bringing decades of experience across mining, refining, fabrication, and the manufacturing of specialty chemicals and technology metals. He has held senior roles including research scientist, technical operations manager, plant manager, and CEO in the OEM automotive electronics and rare metals industries. He is widely known for his expertise in innovative processing technologies for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and other critical metals.

Currently, Mr. Lifton serves as Co-Chair of the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), focused on developing a North American critical mineral supply chain, and as Director of the Industrial Policy Institute, which advises governments on policies for managing critical metals and materials. He is a frequent speaker, consultant, and author on critical minerals markets, technology metals, and advanced extraction and refining techniques. Mr. Lifton also holds a law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and a degree in Chemistry and Mathematics from Wayne State University, reflecting a strong foundation in both science and law that supports his industry insight.

In his advisory role, Mr. Lifton will provide guidance on critical minerals markets, project evaluation, and broader industry trends to support New Earth’s exploration strategy and long-term positioning.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Lifton to our team,” said Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth. “His insight, experience, and global perspective support our broader exploration strategy as we evaluate opportunities within Canada’s rare earth and critical minerals sector.”

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

