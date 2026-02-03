Cynomi Accelerates UK and EU Regulatory Governance Offerings for MSPs and MSSPs as Customer Requirements Intensify

London, UK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, the security program management and growth platform supporting regulated and critical-infrastructure environments, today announced new momentum in its UK and EU regulatory governance initiatives, enabling service and telecommunications providers to scale compliance-driven security programs aligned with UK and EU requirements.

As organisations face rising expectations tied to NIS 2, DORA, GDPR, third-party vendor risk, and the growing urgency around AI governance and development under the precedent setting EU AI Act, service providers are increasingly expected to deliver more than assessments and reports. Customers want continuous risk oversight, governance, measurable progress, and executive-ready communication—delivered as an ongoing service.

As part of this momentum, Cynomi will host a live webinar on February 11th at 2:00 p.m. UK time, “Turning AI Governance into Revenue: How Service Providers Build Scalable Offerings.” The session will feature Roy Azoulay, COO & Co-Founder at Cynomi, alongside Phil Bindley, Field CISO at Intercity Technology Ltd, and will focus on sharing a practical roadmap for turning AI governance into scalable managed and advisory services customers will buy.

“Compliance has become a catalyst for recurring security services,” said Shane Deegan, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Cynomi. “Service providers are being asked to operationalise governance, manage third-party vendor and AI risk, and prove improvement over time. Cynomi helps partners do that efficiently turning compliance pressure into scalable services, better margins, and increased security revenue.”

Cynomi supports a broad range of international cybersecurity frameworks relevant to both the UK and EU. These include the NCSC CAF, DORA, GDPR, and the EU AI Act, alongside globally recognised standards and best-practice frameworks such as ISO 27001, ISO 42001, NIST CSF, and the CIS Controls. Maintaining these frameworks, enables Cynomi's partners to scale their approach across different customers and regulatory contexts.

NIS 2 Expansion: Support for Croatia and Belgium Added to Address Mandatory Regulatory Requirements

As the NIS 2 Directive is transposed into national law across EU Member States, Cynomi has expanded its NIS 2 support to Croatia and Belgium to address country-specific implementation requirements and partner needs. This enables partners to deliver:

Country-specific NIS 2 governance guidance aligned to national transposition

Third-party and supply-chain risk oversight driven by NIS 2 requirements

Audit and regulator-ready reporting without manual overhead

Consistent program execution across multi-country customer portfolios

The Cynomi platform serves as a revenue growth engine for cybersecurity services, enabling partners to scale recurring revenue, drive operational efficiency, and deliver consistent, high-quality services—especially as they evolve from advisory-led engagements to repeatable managed services.

Phil Bindley, Field CISO at Cynomi partner Intercity confirmed, “Before Cynomi, getting a customer from kickoff to a usable security plan took a lot of manual work. With Cynomi, that initial onboarding and baseline assessment has gone from a full week to roughly a day. More importantly, it frees our team to focus on what actually matters – applying our expertise, guiding the customer, and building a meaningful, actionable cyber-resilience improvement plan rather than getting buried in admin.”

Addressing What’s Next: AI Utilisation, Governance and Third-Party Risk Impacts

As AI governance shifts from emerging guidance to a buyer expectation, Cynomi sees the next phase clearly: customers will look to their service providers not just for policy advice, but for ongoing, operational AI oversight they can trust covering discovery, third-party risk, evidence, and continuous reporting. This creates a near-term opportunity for MSPs, MSSPs, and consultancies to package AI governance into scalable, revenue-generating managed and advisory services, without adding delivery friction.

These themes will be explored in greater depth during Cynomi’s February 11 webinar. Register here.

About Cynomi

Cynomi is the agentic Security Growth Platform for service providers, powered by CISO Intelligence—with the decision-making logic of an experienced security leader embedded into every workflow. Purpose built for MSPs, MSSPs and consultancies, Cynomi helps service providers deliver, scale, and grow cybersecurity services across every client and every maturity level. By combining complete security program management with portfolio-level revenue insights, Cynomi turns cybersecurity into a repeatable, profitable growth engine that improves margins, standardizes delivery, strengthens client trust, and uncovers new recurring revenue opportunities. To learn more visit www.cynomi.com.