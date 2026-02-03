“Visit Shanghai: Super Spring Festival” - Discover New Travel Experiences Through Intangible Cultural Heritage

SHANGHAI, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Chinese New Year approaches, Shanghai has officially launched “Visit Shanghai: Super Spring Festival,” a citywide cultural tourism campaign featuring immersive intangible cultural heritage (ICH) experiences. Taking place on the heel of the “Discover Shanghai” travel guide competition, which is organized by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the initiative aims at renewing public interest in the city's tourism and heritage, integrating traditional craftsmanship into urban life, revitalizing festive traditions and offering fresh ways to explore Shanghai's cultural roots.

Yuyuan Garden, one of Shanghai's most popular attractions during the Spring Festival, serves as the main venue, bringing together nearly 100 ICH projects alongside many time-honored local brands. Visitors can enjoy performances like rolling lantern dances and Wing Chun martial arts, observe tea-making demonstrations by ICH masters, and sample heritage tea blends. Besides, crossovers between heritage arts and youth culture create engaging experiences, reflecting Shanghai's inclusive and dynamic character.

Beyond Yuyuan Garden, a series of Spring Festival ICH-themed activities have been rolled out citywide under the theme “Savoring the Warmth of Everyday Life.” They can be found across the city's commercial districts, historic neighborhoods and suburban towns.

In the Jing'an Temple commercial area, ICH markets showcase traditional incense-making and knot buttons, while specialty products from long-established local brands affiliated with the Shanghai Sugar, Cigarettes and Wine (Group) offer visitors a taste of traditional local flavors. Renowned eateries such as Wangjiasha host festive culinary events, while hands-on food experiences in Nanxiang Ancient Town and Songjiang's Mutong Yangrou Street, famous for its traditional lamb dishes, blend local produce with traditional craftsmanship. Meanwhile, large-scale lantern displays at Yuyuan Garden and Hongkou Jinchao 8 Alley, along with themed photography competitions and curated sightseeing routes, provide immersive nighttime experiences.

Community-based workshops bring ICH into daily life. In Huangpu District, hands-on classes in knot-button making, traditional incense blending and sachet sewing allow families to learn directly from master artisans, transforming heritage skills into personal creations. Other programs, including woodblock printmaking, youth wellness workshops and calligraphy sessions offering handwritten Spring Festival couplets, broaden public participation and foster cultural exchange.

To make such experiences more accessible, Shanghai has also introduced some tourism incentives. During the Spring Festival, 60 major attractions will offer half-price admission, while the official “Hu Xiaoyou” platform features hundreds of themed tourism products including ICH experiences, science education tours and leisure cruises. Curated heritage walking routes connect cultural landmarks, historic architecture and workshops, offering deeper insight into Shanghai's distinctive blend of tradition and modernity.

A vibrant cosmopolis rich in culture and creativity, Shanghai will use intangible cultural heritage as a bridge between tradition and contemporary life, which invite travelers worldwide to experience the festival in a uniquely Shanghai way.

Source: Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism