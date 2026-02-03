Patria Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Earnings Results

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX) reported today its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The full detailed presentation of Patria's fourth quarter and full year 2025 results can be accessed on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Alex Saigh, Patria’s CEO, said: “We are very excited to report our 4th quarter results, a capstone to a very successful 2025. Highlights for the quarter and 2025 include organic fundraising of $1.7bn in the quarter and a record $7.7bn for the year, FEAUM that reached $40.8bn, up 24% compared to year-end 2024, and $203mn of Fee Related earnings in 2025, a 19% year-over-year increase.

In addition, since the end of 3Q25 we’ve announced 3 acquisitions that further expand our capabilities and scale in key assets classes. First, the acquisition of a 51% stake in Solis with $3.5 bn of FEAUM and which closed on January 2nd, significantly enhances our capabilities in the rapidly growing Private Credit market in Brazil. Second, the acquisition of Brazilian REIT manager RBR, which closed yesterday, will add $1.3bn of permanent capital and make us the largest independent manager of listed REITs in Brazil, a market in which scale has significant competitive advantages. Finally, we also announced the pending acquisition of WP Global Partners, a U.S. based Lower-Middle-Market Private Equity Solutions Manager, with $1.8bn of FEAUM and which strengthens our capabilities in our GPMS business in the critical U.S. market.

Overall, as we enter 2026, the momentum we’ve built in 2025, augmented by our recent announced transactions, means that Patria is in a strong position to achieve, and hopefully exceed, the three-year fundraising and FRE objectives we set for ourselves at our investor day in December 2024.”

Financial Highlights (reported in $ USD)

IFRS results included $34.5 million of net income attributable to Patria in Q4 2025 and $85.6 million for the full year. Patria generated Fee Related Earnings of $64.3 million in Q4 2025, up 17% from $54.8 million in Q4 2024, with an FRE margin of 63.6%. For the full year, Patria generated Fee Related Earnings of $202.5 million, up 19% from $170.1 million in 2024, with an FRE margin of 58.9%. Distributable Earnings were $78.5 million for Q4 2025, or $0.50 per share, and $200.9 million for the full year, or $1.27 per share.

Dividends

Patria declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on February 20th, 2026. This dividend will be paid on March 12th, 2026.

Conference Call

Patria will host its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call via public webcast on February 3rd, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register and join, please use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r9ysrjme

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/ shortly after the call’s completion.

