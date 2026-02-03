Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market to Deliver Robust 24.4% CAGR by 2030

Boston, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: Technologies and Global Markets,” the market is expected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $9.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market, categorized by type, component and application. It explores technological innovations, regulatory developments and macroeconomic trends that shape the industry. The inclusion of patent analysis highlights promising investment opportunities for technology-focused investors. Additionally, the report features Porter’s Five Forces analysis, ESG developments and a comprehensive competitive landscape to help readers better understand global market dynamics.

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other global regions, with country-specific insights for the U.S., the U.K., South Korea, Japan, and China. These sections examine current and future factors influencing SOFC demand. The report uses 2024 as the base year and provides market forecasts through 2030, with all values presented in U.S. dollars. It concludes with detailed profiles of key SOFC providers, offering a clear view of the competitive environment and strategic positioning.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Growing Demand for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs): The global push toward zero-emission transportation has increased interest in FCEVs, which use hydrogen fuel cells for propulsion. While SOFCs are not typically used in vehicles due to their high operating temperatures, the overall growth in fuel cell technology and hydrogen infrastructure positively impacts SOFC development. This rising demand encourages research, investment, and broader acceptance of fuel cell systems across sectors.

Supportive Government Regulations and Incentives: Governments worldwide are implementing policies to promote clean energy technologies. These include financial incentives like tax credits, subsidies, and grants for fuel cell projects, as well as regulatory support such as carbon emission limits and renewable energy targets. Such measures reduce the cost barriers for SOFC adoption and stimulate market growth by attracting both public and private investment.

Technological Advances in Fuel Cell Technology: Continuous innovation in fuel cell materials, design, and manufacturing processes has significantly improved the performance and cost-effectiveness of SOFCs. Advances such as reduced operating temperatures, enhanced durability, and modular system designs have expanded their applicability in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. These improvements make SOFCs more competitive with traditional energy sources and other fuel cell types.

Growing Demand for Clean Energy Sources: As the world shifts toward low-carbon energy solutions, SOFCs are gaining attention for their high efficiency and low environmental impact. They can operate on various fuels including hydrogen, biogas, and natural gas, and produce minimal greenhouse gases. Their ability to support decentralized power generation and integrate with renewable energy systems makes them a valuable component of sustainable energy strategies.

Demand for Fuel Cells for Backup Power in Data Centers: Data centers require highly reliable and uninterrupted power to maintain operations. SOFCs are increasingly being considered for backup and even primary power due to their long operational life, low emissions, and quiet operation. Their fuel flexibility and ability to provide clean, efficient energy make them ideal for data centers aiming to reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy security.

Report Synopsis

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $3.2 billion Market size forecast $9.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 24.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Type, Component, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, South America, and MEA

Supportive government regulations and incentives.

Technological advances in fuel cell technology.

Growing demand for clean energy sources.

Demand for fuel cells for backup power in data centers.

Innovations:

Bloom Energy has made progress in SOFC technology by developing modular SOFC structures that are very efficient and can provide both energy and hydrogen. The company debuted with the Bloom Electrolyzer in 2024. It employs SOFC stacks reverse-feeding mode, enabling hydrogen production more effectively than a typical PEM system, making it a stronger player in the clean energy and hydrogen sectors.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. developed a MEGAMIE 250 kW SOFC–micro gas turbine (MGT) hybrid system, which was developed under NEDO programs. This demonstrates MHI’s strategy of combining industrial-scale distributed generation with improved flexibility and carbon-neutral integration. In 2025, it highlighted progressing SOEC technology to balance SOFCs for high-efficiency hydrogen production, which is expected to be commercialized by the end of 2025.

Emerging startups:

EODev

Amogy

Enapter S.r.l.

AI Impact on Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is accelerating the adoption of SOFC technology by improving fuel cell design and efficiency, enabling predictive maintenance, and disrupting through AI-powered digital twins and real-time monitoring. SOFC companies are investing in AI to cut operating expenses, improve lifespan, and expand commercialization in stationary and mobility applications.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for SOFC was valued at $2.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $9.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% from 2025 to 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Demand for FCEVs.

Supportive government regulations and incentives.

Technological advances in fuel cell technology.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include:

High cost of catalysts.

Insufficient FCEV hydrogen refueling stations.

Key opportunities include:

Growing demand for clean energy sources.

Demand for fuel cells for backup power in data centers.

What market segments are covered in the report?

By type, component, application and region.

Which type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Planar SOFC segment held the largest share, 67.2%, in the SOFC market in 2024 because they offer higher power density, lower manufacturing costs, faster start-up, compact design, and better scalability for stationary applications.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the global market for SOFC, with 53.8% 2024, and it continues to be the strongest region in this market. This is due to the greater adoption of SOFCs in stationary and transportation applications in countries like Japan and South Korea. Japan accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by South Korea. Both countries accounted for more than 70% of the global hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing capacities.

Market leaders include:

AISIN CORP.

BLOOM ENERGY

CONVION LTD.

DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO. LTD.

ELCOGEN AS

FUELCELL ENERGY INC.

KYOCERA CORP.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.

NEW ENERDAY GMBH

NEXCERIS

OXEON ENERGY LLC.

SOLYDERA SPA

SPECIAL POWER SOURCES

UPSTART POWER

WATT FUEL CELL

