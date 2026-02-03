Pinewood.AI Debuts New AI Agent for Automated Dealership Tasks

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinewood.AI , the leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs, today announced the debut of its industry-first solution code-named Project Intelligence (Pi), an autonomous AI agent designed to execute operational work across dealership and OEM systems. Debuting at NADA 2026, Pi represents a new category of intelligence for automotive retail that will move beyond chatbots and vehicle recommendations to automatically carry out complex digital tasks on behalf of dealership teams.

Developed by Seez, Pinewood.AI’s automotive AI division, Pi operates natively within the Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ Platform and works directly through existing browser-based systems. Like a human, Pi can log into portals, navigate workflows, complete forms, extract data, and make decisions across disconnected platforms, only faster, continuously, and without manual error.

Unlike traditional AI tools that are bolted on and rely on APIs, integrations, or structured data pipelines, Pi functions at the browser level. If a human can complete a task in a web interface, Pi can do it autonomously, eliminating the need for system changes or custom development. Pi works in two workflows: first as a browser agent, and second by leveraging Pinewood’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to take actions instantly deep within the Pinewood system. This will enable dealerships to streamline everyday workflows, freeing up employees to focus on higher strategic priorities.

“Dealership teams lose countless hours each day to repetitive, system-to-system work that adds no value for customers,” said Bill Berman, CEO of Pinewood.AI. “Pi changes that dynamic. It acts as a digital worker inside the systems dealers already use, handling operational friction so teams can focus on selling vehicles, supporting customers, and growing revenue.”

Pi allows dealers to perform autonomously:

Task execution across dealership and OEM systems, including logins, navigation, form completion, and multi-step workflows

across dealership and OEM systems, including logins, navigation, form completion, and multi-step workflows Cross-system coordination without APIs or custom integrations, operating directly through existing browser interfaces

without APIs or custom integrations, operating directly through existing browser interfaces Real-time decision-making that adapts to changing screens, prompts, and workflows as tasks progress

that adapts to changing screens, prompts, and workflows as tasks progress Reduced operational friction by eliminating manual data entry and repetitive back-and-forth between disconnected platforms





Built with a multi-agent architecture and LLM-powered reasoning, Pi will continuously perceive on-screen context, determine the next best action, and execute tasks in real time until objectives are complete. For added control, the solution will include human in the loop oversight, allowing staff to monitor progress or take over instantly when needed.

Debuting at NADA and soon to be available to customers, Pi,will support independent dealers, dealer groups, and OEMs by addressing some of the most time-consuming operational bottlenecks in automotive retail. Working directly within the Pinewood.AI Platform, deployment will not require changes to dealer infrastructure or workflows.

“Pi represents a shift from AI as a support tool to AI as an operational teammate, working alongside existing staff,” said Tarek Kabrit, CEO and co-founder of Seez. “This is about enabling software that can actually do the work reliably, securely, and at scale inside the complex reality of automotive retail.”

Pi will be demonstrated live throughout NADA 2026 at the Pinewood.AI booth 7707N, alongside the company’s broader Pinewood Automotive Intelligence™ Platform and its CARS suite of conversational AI solutions, compatible with any dealership management system. For more information about Pinewood.AI at NADA and to book a product demo, visit Pinewood.AI/NADA

About Pinewood Technologies Group PLC

Established in 1981, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (Pinewood.AI) is a leading cloud-based full-service technology provider to automotive retailers and OEMs. Pinewood.AI's system is a market-leading automotive intelligence platform, which has been developed collaboratively with dealers and OEMs to provide secure software across sales, aftersales, accounting and CRM. With headquarters located in the UK and North America, Pinewood.AI serves a global user base spanning over 36 countries and has long-standing partnerships with over 50 OEM brands.

Previously part of Pendragon PLC, in 2024 Pinewood.AI became an independent entity following the sale of Pendragon's UK Motor and Leasing divisions to Lithia Motors Inc, one of the largest automotive retailers in North America. In February 2025, Pinewood Technologies Group PLC acquired Seez, an automotive AI & ML SaaS platform. LON: PINE, OTCQX: PINWF

For more information, visit Pinewood.AI/NA

About Seez

Seez is a leading automotive technology company redefining the modern dealership through AI, data, and transformative digital tools since 2016. The company was acquired by Pinewood.AI in early 2025. Headquartered in Dubai, with an office in Copenhagen, Seez delivers a suite of SaaS products designed to enhance efficiency, automation, and customer engagement. Its offerings include AI-powered chat solutions, AI-driven performance marketing, as well as omnichannel retail platforms and predictive pricing models. Operating in 25 countries, Seez empowers automotive businesses with actionable data and smarter digital experiences.

