Anterix Unveils New Brand at DISTRIBUTECH 2026, Showcasing the Next Evolution of Utility-Led Grid Connectivity

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced a series of live demonstrations, collaborations, and industry engagements at DISTRIBUTECH 2026, where the company will unveil its new brand and visual identity. The rebrand reflects Anterix’s growth focus: pairing its licensed 900 MHz spectrum foundation with deployment solutions and ecosystem capabilities, helping utilities move faster from design to deployment to measurable outcomes.

At DISTRIBUTECH, Anterix will be joined by utility leaders already deploying private wireless networks using Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum, along with more than 125 technology companies in the Anterix Active Ecosystem (AAE). Together, they will showcase how private wireless connectivity provides the foundational infrastructure to unify data, devices, and intelligence across the grid, enabling real-time visibility, operational control, and long-term resilience that delivers tangible value to utilities and the communities they serve.

“Connectivity is what makes grid modernization real, turning data into action and innovation into outcomes,” said Heather Martin, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief of Staff at Anterix. “Ultimately, this is about enhancing grid value for utilities and their customers, through more reliable operations, stronger resilience, and better service at scale. Our new brand is a mark of momentum – ascending lines that reflect how we help utilities move from spectrum to deployment, and from deployment to measurable outcomes, faster.”

DISTRIBUTECH, the nation’s largest electric transmission and distribution conference, takes place February 2–5, 2026, in San Diego. In booth 1028, Anterix will be joined by utility partners including Evergy, Lower Colorado River Authority, and Xcel Energy where they will discuss the innovative ways they are deploying solutions using Anterix 900 MHz private wireless broadband. Attendees can also experience live demonstrations and real-world use cases that show how private wireless broadband networks enable utilities to:

See and control more of the grid in real time.

Streamline site readiness and enable early device activation and connectivity with TowerX™ and CatalyX®.

Harden infrastructure and strengthen response to storms, wildfires, and other high-impact events.

Enhance worker safety and field efficiency with faster, more reliable access to critical applications and data.

Scale grid-edge innovation, including EV charging, advanced metering, line sensors, fault indicators, and additional mission-critical use cases.

Accelerate measurable outcomes with a deployment-ready approach that compresses time-to-deploy and time-to-value.

To learn more about Anterix’s activities at DISTRIBUTECH and to explore upcoming events, demonstrations, and collaborations on Anterix’s website.

About Anterix

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the nation’s leading connectivity partner for utilities, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

