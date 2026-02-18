FCC Approves Rules to Expand 900 MHz Band to 10 MHz

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum, is pleased to report that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unanimously adopted a groundbreaking Report and Order (R&O), “Maximizing the Potential of the 900 MHz Band,” enabling broadband deployment across the full 10 megahertz of the 900 MHz band, unlocking opportunities for Anterix and its ecosystem of innovators.

The decision by the Commission is the culmination of a joint petition filed by Anterix, alongside a coalition of leading energy and technology organizations including Ameren, Enterprise Wireless Alliance, Evergy, Lower Colorado River Authority, Portland General Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern Company’s Southern Linc, Utility Broadband Alliance, and Xcel Energy, seeking authority to expand the 900 MHz broadband segment from 6 MHz to a robust 10 MHz 5x5 configuration.

According to the FCC’s press release, “The spectrum resources made available through today’s Commission action will stimulate the American economy by driving innovation by utilities, critical infrastructure, and other sectors.”

“Anterix applauds Chairman Carr, Commissioner Gomez, Commissioner Trusty, and the Commission staff for recognizing the value of modern private broadband communications and that high-quality, low-band spectrum is a finite resource,” said Anterix Chief Regulatory and Corporate Communications Officer Christopher Guttman-McCabe.

“By expanding this band to 10 MHz, the FCC has unlocked a super pipe for mission-critical communications across a range of sectors,” Guttman-McCabe continued. “As our ecosystem of innovators continues to grow, we believe this spectrum is rapidly becoming a gold standard for any entity that cannot afford to share its connectivity with the public or risk its operations on congested bands. Together with the products that Anterix has launched and will launch, as well as the innovation occurring across our ecosystem, the future of this band and the enterprises that adopt it is incredibly bright. The Commission’s vote is a sterling example of sound spectrum policy that is a win-win both for America, as well as for the innovators that will drive value through the evolution and deployment of this spectrum.”

“Enabling broadband across the full 10 MHz of this band expands our opportunity to bring modern connectivity for any device that requires reliable, private, and secure communications,” said Anterix President & CEO Scott Lang. “While this spectrum historically has been the bedrock for utilities, the expansion to 10 MHz signals a new era where 900 MHz is a foundational layer for all critical connectivity. The window of opportunity to secure this unique, high-penetration spectrum is narrowing as more industries recognize that it is the only viable path to true operational sovereignty at scale. I am grateful to the FCC for their efforts to maximize the 900 MHz band.”

More information is available in the FCC’s press release announcing the R&O.

About Anterix

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

