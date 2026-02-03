AGM Group Accelerates Global AI Supply Chain Construction Through Financing

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH” or the “Company”), a global integrated technology leader and Nasdaq-listed company, recently announced the successful completion of a series of strategic financing initiatives, including an up-to $25 million equity line of credit (ELOC) and multiple convertible note issuances. This round of capital operations marks the Company's full entry into a high-growth phase driven by “AI + core hardware.”

AGMH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Zhu elaborated on how the Company is utilizing the funds raised to further develop high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) chips and servers, thereby building a robust and resilient global AI supply chain.

Groundbreaking at the Foundation: Deepening R&D in AI-Specific Chips



Dr. Zhu pointed out that the explosive growth in global demand for AI computing power has led to a severe imbalance between supply and demand for core hardware — representing a key opportunity for AGMH. He emphasized that one of the primary uses of the newly acquired funding is deep R&D into next-generation AI ASIC chips.

“We are not just providers of computing equipment — we are technology-driven innovators with independent chip design capabilities,” said Dr. Zhu. “The funding will support our efforts to optimize ASIC chips specifically designed to enhance AI training and storage efficiency. For example, our custom-designed chip developed for all-flash cluster storage servers can significantly boost data transfer throughput and address I/O bottlenecks in large-scale AI model training.”

A Global Perspective: Building a Risk-Resilient AI Industry Supply Chain



In response to the increasingly complex global trade environment, Dr. Zhu outlined AGMH’s supply chain strategy based on “vertical integration + global collaboration.” He believes that having a stable supply chain is a critical moat for survival among AI companies.

Self-reliant Manufacturing Capability: With the new funds obtained through financing, AGMH is strengthening its control over core components and reducing reliance on third-party generic parts.



Ecosystem Collaboration: The Company is working closely with leading global technology partners such as HashBeaver to co-develop decentralized computing networks, ensuring the global allocation of AI computing resources.





CEO Vision: Empowering a Long-Distance Race in Technology Through Capital



Commenting on the Company’s recent active performance in the capital markets, Dr. Zhu expressed firm confidence: “Our current financing moves are strategic choices aimed at securing our position in the golden track of AI. We are transforming capital into tangible R&D outcomes, and converting our technological accumulations into market share.” He concluded: “We will leverage this funding to deepen our presence across the entire ‘chip-server-data center’ industrial chain, create long-term, sustainable value for shareholders, and become a global leader in AI infrastructure.”

