3 E Network Initiates Strategic Procurement for Mikkeli AI Data Center Project

HONG KONG, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK, "3 E" or the "Company"), a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider advancing toward next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions, today announced that following the signing of a long-term land lease agreement with the City of Mikkeli, the AI Data Center Project in Finland has officially initiated the procurement process for critical equipment and Long Lead Items (LLIs). This move marks the swift transition of the project from the strategic planning stage to the substantive construction preparation stage.

Dr. Tingjun Yang, CEO of 3 E, stated that the strategic considerations behind this construction were due to that the AI data center is a strategic cornerstone for the Company to connect digital ecosystems and deploy artificial intelligence infrastructure. Dr. Yang said: “AI computing demands unprecedented standards in power density, thermal efficiency, and responsiveness. By initiating supply chain procedures in parallel with the permitting process, we aim to secure top-tier hardware resources early, with the objective of enabling the facility, once completed, to support High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) workloads and Large Language Model (“LLM”) training.”

Dr. Yang emphasized that this procurement is intended to align with the Company's construction philosophy of “Green and Low-Carbon, Modular Assembly, and Extreme Energy Efficiency.” To support compliance with Finland's stringent building regulations and energy efficiency standards, the current supply chain planning efforts will focus on five key infrastructure areas:

Industrialized Prefabricated Construction: The Company plans to procure prefabricated structural components designed to comply with Finnish fire and structural standards, including steel frameworks and modular envelope systems. This modular assembly approach is designed to improve construction efficiency and facilitate the phased delivery of the data center’s physical structure.

Modular Critical Power Infrastructure: The Company intends to prioritize prefabricated power skids and modular UPS systems. Through the planned procurement of integrated power distribution units, the Company seeks to support a decoupled power system design and facilitate scalable deployment to accommodate future capacity expansion.

Hybrid Cooling Solutions for AI: The Company plans to evaluate liquid-cooling-ready coolant distribution units ("CDUs") to address the anticipated thermal requirements of next-generation AI chips. This approach is expected to be coordinated with the deployment of air-cooling solutions utilizing Nordic natural cooling conditions, with the aim of supporting an efficient hybrid cooling architecture.

High-Performance Optical Interconnects: To support the communication requirements of large-scale AI computing environments, the Company plans to evaluate high-capacity optical cable systems and interconnect components compatible with spine-leaf architectures. The objective is to support low-latency data transmission architectures suitable for GPU-based computing workloads.

IoT Infrastructure for 3 E Intellisight™ Platform: To support the deployment of the 3 E Intellisight™ Smart Operations Platform, the Company plans to prioritize the evaluation and procurement of underlying sensor arrays and edge computing gateways. This infrastructure is intended to support the collection and integration of operational data into the 3 E Intellisight™ Platform for data-driven operations management.



Currently, 3 E has initiated supply chain selection and technical validation procedures, and is developing a vendor qualification system centered on engineering adaptability and regulatory compliance. All candidate technical solutions are expected to undergo comprehensive compliance reviews in accordance with Finnish national building standards, environmental permitting requirements, and industrial delivery standards. Through these processes, the Company aims to support a high-standard, high-precision professional supply chain ecosystem. This approach is intended to support adherence to stringent industrial standards throughout the construction process and to position the project as a reference for digital infrastructure development in the Mikkeli region.

