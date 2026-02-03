Collate Joins Snowflake and Industry Leaders to Advance Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) for Data and AI Interoperability

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collate, Inc. , the Semantic Intelligence Platform and creator of the OpenMetadata project, today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification designed to provide consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is an open source initiative created by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, in partnership with leading industry and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

“By joining the Open Semantic Interchange, Collate is committed to the creation of a universal standard that simplifies data operations and accelerates innovation for the broader ecosystem,” said Harsha Chintalapani, co-founder and CTO of Collate. “We built our Semantic Intelligence Platform on open standards through OpenMetadata. We look forward to expanding that work with Snowflake and the OSI community to create a shared, trusted semantic foundation for analytics, governance, and AI.”

As a member of OSI, Collate is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable. Collate enables OSI semantics to be applied consistently across the full data lifecycle—from discovery and quality to governance and AI.

“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Collate establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake’s blog here .

