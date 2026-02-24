Collate Launches Semantic Intelligence Graph to Help AI Understand Enterprise Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collate, Inc. , the semantic intelligence company, today launched powerful capabilities that give AI agents and other AI workflows a deep semantic understanding of enterprise data assets, relationships and context. By transforming metadata into a usable semantic graph, Collate grounds models in a shared understanding of enterprise data, building trust in AI outcomes and accelerating time-to-value.

AI agents have a fundamental problem working with enterprise data. They don’t know how to apply the concepts in a natural language prompt to a database schema. They don’t know where the data lives or what exactly the user wants them to do with it. “Regional revenue,” for instance, can mean different things in different organizations. Without a semantic framework to guide it, the LLM will take its best guess. And all too often, it will guess wrong.

Collate solves this problem by analyzing the organization’s data environment and building a standards-based semantics layer on top of its metadata, connecting important semantic concepts to specific data structures using OpenMetadata’s JSON schema extensions, an RDF-based graph, and ontologies. This makes enterprise data machine-readable, traversable, and usable by LLMs and agents, transforming AI initiatives from error-prone pilots to trusted production-ready systems.

AI Studio creates customizable data agents and workflows

Central to Collate’s new capabilities is the launch of AI Studio, which enables enterprises to build, deploy, customize, and tune AI agents to their unique data environments. AI Studio provides a suite of four pre-built AI agents and assistants to automate common data tasks:

Data Quality Agent - designs comprehensive data quality strategies, builds test suites and establishes organizational data trust

Tier Management Agent - analyzes and assigns appropriate tiers to data assets based on criticality and usage patterns

Documentation Agent - helps create and update descriptions for database tables and columns

SQL Query Agent - generates optimized SQL queries based on user requirements

Enterprises can use AI Studio to customize each agent, build new agents, or craft their own workflows to improve data integrity, enforce governance, or conduct routine inquiries.

“Enterprises have no shortage of data to feed into their AI agents, but what they are missing is shared context,” said Suresh Srinivas, CEO of Collate. “Metadata explains what the data is but not what it means. AI agents will confidently make up that meaning to fill the void. With semantic intelligence, we’re giving organizations a new foundation to build AI that’s grounded in shared definitions, ontologies and meaning, so they can trust the outcomes.”

AI SDK extends semantic context to third-party applications

Building on Collate’s existing support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), the new release also introduces an AI SDK that enables third-party developers to integrate Collate’s semantic intelligence into their external agentic workflows and applications using Python, Java, and TypeScript. For example, teams can build a GDPR or DSAR workflow that uses Collate’s semantics to identify sensitive data, trace lineage, and route requests to the right owners with the correct policy context. Developers can also integrate Collate context into engineering workflows, such as n8n and GitHub-based automations that evaluate which downstream dashboards, metrics, or models will be affected by a schema or transformation change before merging a pull request.

Semantic intelligence improves agent accuracy

“As enterprises deploy AI agents across analytics and operations, the biggest failure mode is rarely the model. It’s the lack of governed, shared meaning across data, including definitions, relationships, and policy context that humans assume but systems can’t reliably infer,” said Mike Ferguson, founder and CEO of Intelligent Business Strategies and Conference Chairman, Big Data London. “Semantic intelligence makes that meaning explicit and machine-readable, so agents can ground their work more consistently. That improves accuracy and enables safer automation.”

The semantic intelligence platform built for enterprise AI

AI Studio and AI SDK extend Collate’s industry-leading semantic intelligence platform, which unifies enterprise metadata into a single workspace to facilitate data discovery, observability, governance, and interoperability. Collate offers a broad array of features to make data AI-ready, including strong data governance, end-to-end data lineage which now supports OpenLineage standards, support for RDF, DCAT, DPROD standards and emerging standards such as the Open Data Contract Standard (ODCS). Collate integrates with over 120 enterprise data sources to help teams maintain consistent semantics across tools without vendor lock-in.

To learn more about AI Studio, the AI SDK, and Collate’s Semantic Intelligence Platform, sign up for Collate’s March 5 webinar with Mike Ferguson, CEO of Intelligent Business Strategies and Conference Chairman, Big Data LDN

About Collate Inc.

Collate is the Semantic Intelligence Platform and the company behind the OpenMetadata project. It turns metadata into shared meaning so people and AI can work from the same understanding of data. Collate applies that semantic foundation across discovery, lineage, quality, observability, and governance to enable trusted analytics, explainable AI, and automated governance at enterprise scale. Global 2000 companies and innovative startups rely on Collate to accelerate insights and build AI-ready data foundations. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Collate is backed by world-class investors including Venrock, Unusual Ventures, and Karman Ventures. Learn more at getcollate.io .