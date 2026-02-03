Beghou Names Meredith Ressi as President and Chief Growth Officer

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beghou, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions for life sciences commercialization, today announced that Chief Growth Officer Meredith Ressi has been named President and Chief Growth Officer. In this expanded role, she will deepen Beghou’s commitment to client experience excellence across every touchpoint, from go-to-market through solution delivery and long-term partnerships. Meredith will also ensure that Beghou’s unique combination of people, processes, and technology is optimized to deliver success across diverse client challenges.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to work alongside Meredith and learn from her insights and experience here at Beghou,” said Adrienne Lovink, Chief Executive Officer at Beghou. “Now, in this expanded role, she’ll ensure that we continue to scale intelligently and with purpose so that clients always have access to the right people and technology to achieve their goals. I am Meredith’s biggest fan and am thrilled to partner with her as we broaden our impact within the industry and continue to help bring life-changing therapies to providers and patients.”

Meredith is a highly regarded industry leader with more than two decades of experience driving growth at digital health and life sciences companies. She has a proven track record of building innovative solutions and high-performing teams that help clients connect more deeply with their customers and improve how therapies reach and serve patients. Meredith developed and led one of the industry’s first digital health programs early in her career and has since worked closely with pharmaceutical companies to craft and execute strategic development and innovation plans as a C-suite leader at Integrated Wellness Solutions, Decision Resources Group, Clarivate, and ClearSight Health.

About Beghou

Beghou drives commercialization that works for life sciences. For over 30 years, Beghou has been a long-term consulting and technology partner to more than 200 life sciences clients. We connect the dots between strategy, data, technology, and teams - helping clients accelerate launches, deepen customer engagement, and advance patient access. Whether a company is pre-commercial building from scratch or in-market and refining its strategy, Beghou provides fresh ideas and pragmatic, tech-enabled solutions to help them adapt and thrive in increasing complexity. We build enduring partnerships by remaining engaged and accountable far beyond project delivery to ensure solutions take hold and work. We achieve faster results and lasting impact using the right mix of strategic thinking, technical expertise, and hands-on collaboration and execution. Once you’ve worked with Beghou, you’ll have an ally at every step of your career. Find out why at Beghou.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Beghou

michael@cosmo-pr.com

415-596-1978