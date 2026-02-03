DryRun Security Introduces the DeepScan Agent for Rapid, Full-Codebase Security

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DryRun Security, the industry’s first AI-native, code security intelligence company, today announced the DeepScan Agent , a new AI-powered capability that delivers full-repository application security reviews in a few hours. The DeepScan Agent provides developers and security teams with senior-level security expertise across entire repositories, without the cost and operational drag of traditional assessments.

AI-enabled software teams ship more code than ever and security struggles to keep pace. Full repository security reviews are typically infrequent, expensive, and slow, often requiring outside consultants or pulling senior engineers off roadmap work. At the same time, traditional static application security testing (SAST) tools generate thousands of alerts that teams must manually triage, which are often inaccurate, leaving real risks either unfound or buried in noise.

“Security teams don’t need more alerts, they need answers,” said James Wickett, CEO and co-founder, DryRun Security. “Our new DeepScan Agent combines automated full-repo analysis with human-like reasoning about how an application actually works. Instead of flagging every possible issue, teams can quickly understand what’s truly risky and fix it before it becomes a problem. It’s like having an always-on senior security engineer at your fingertips.”

Human-grade security reviews, at machine speed

The DryRun Security DeepScan Agent analyzes entire repositories in hours, building a deep understanding of workflows, data relationships, identity, dependencies, and trust boundaries across the application.

“The speed changes the equation. DeepScan Agent gives us a full-repo security view fast enough to use it as a normal part of delivery, not a once-a-year event,” said Kyle Rippee, Staff Product Security Engineer, Tines.

This full-repo context allows the DeepScan Agent to surface issues that require application-level reasoning, including:

Authorization and authentication flaws

Complex IDORs and multi-tenant isolation failures

Business logic vulnerabilities

Secrets exposure buried in large codebases

Server-side request forgery (SSRF) and internal trust-boundary bypasses





Rather than producing volumes of low-value findings, the DeepScan Agent delivers a focused set of issues ranked by risk, with clear explanations and remediation guidance engineers can act on immediately.

Beyond traditional SAST pattern-based scanning

The DryRun Security DeepScan Agent is intent-first, reasoning about what the code does, how it can fail, and the real-world exploitability of those failures.

This enables security teams to move from scanning artifacts to true code security intelligence, translating raw code signals into actionable, contextual insight across the entire application.

“What stood out with the DeepScan Agent was the quality of the findings. It’s a very helpful way to get meaningful coverage of an entire codebase quickly, and it points engineers to what matters most,” said Adam Dyche, Manager, Application Security Engineering, Commerce.

Strengthening security across the development lifecycle

The DeepScan Agent is designed to run whenever teams need fast, full-repository confidence: before major releases, after large refactors, during acquisitions, or when leadership asks, “Are we exposed?”

The application context DeepScan builds also strengthens DryRun Security’s pull request analysis agent, allowing risk to be evaluated based across the whole application.

Availability

The DeepScan Agent is available today to DryRun Security customers and trial users.

To see the DeepScan Agent in action, request a demo.

About DryRun Security

DryRun Security is the industry’s first AI-native, agentic code security intelligence solution. Powered by its proprietary Contextual Security Analysis engine, DryRun Security helps security and developer teams reduce noise, surface real risk, and secure modern software built by both humans and autonomous agents. DryRun Security saves organizations thousands of hours otherwise spent on false positives, manual triage, and reactive reviews, while enabling security to scale with the speed and complexity of AI-driven development. For more information, please visit: https://www.dryrun.security/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6781501-1f76-4905-b69d-98a8bf075dff