DryRun Security Appoints Andrew Peterson to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DryRun Security , the industry’s first AI-native, code security intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Peterson as the newest addition to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Andrew Peterson is a distinguished cybersecurity entrepreneur, technologist and investor with a proven track record of building category-defining security companies. As co-founder of Signal Sciences, Peterson helped pioneer a modern approach to web application and API security, guiding the company through rapid growth, deep enterprise adoption and its successful acquisition by Fastly in 2020. Most recently, Peterson founded Aviso Ventures, an early-stage fund focused on enterprise and infrastructure software, where Fund I has emerged as a top performer. His portfolio includes near-unicorn AI security companies such as Protect AI , acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2024, and SGNL.ai , acquired by CrowdStrike earlier this year. Across roles, Peterson brings an invaluable operator’s perspective, helping technically ambitious teams translate security innovation into durable, category-defining businesses.

“I’m excited to join DryRun Security’s Board at a moment when the fundamentals of software development are changing,” said Andrew Peterson. “As AI agents take on more responsibility in writing and reviewing code, security must evolve into something more intelligent, contextual, and adaptive. DryRun is building exactly that: an AI-native approach to code security that’s purpose-built for the future of software.”

“On behalf of the entire DryRun Security team, I’m honored to welcome Andrew Peterson to our Board,” said James Wickett, co-founder and CEO, DryRun Security. “Andrew is a rare combination of technologist, product builder, and company scaler. As DryRun continues to challenge legacy AppSec models and define what AI-native code security intelligence should look like, his experience will help ensure we scale with focus and real customer impact.”

Since emerging from stealth, DryRun Security has quickly established itself as a leader in AI-native code security intelligence through breakthrough product innovation, original research, and accelerating customer adoption. DryRun Security also helps teams defend against shadow AI coding by providing policy-driven visibility into agentic code changes and sources. With enterprise and mid-market customers now executing more than 250,000 code reviews per month, DryRun is setting a new standard for securing modern, AI-driven software development.