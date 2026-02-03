BLAQclouds Announces the Successful Live Launch of ApolloCASH

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a company focused on Web3 infrastructure, fintech, and Web3 payments, today announced that ApolloCASH has officially launched to the public following successful beta testing by the BLAQclouds VIP community.

ApolloCASH is a next-generation global remittance and settlement platform built on atomic settlement architecture and powered by what the company defines as:

Autonomous Protocol for One-Time Liquidity & Ledger Operations using Cash Rails





The platform enables users to fund and redeem transactions using widely adopted consumer payment rails, including:

PayPal

Venmo

Cash App

Zelle

Revolut

Wise

Telegram Pay

Chime

UPI integration is currently operating in sandbox testing.

Unlike traditional peer-to-peer systems, ApolloCASH does not require both participants to be on the same payment application. Funds can be initiated on one rail and redeemed on another, with settlement logic handled autonomously through blockchain-based verification and liquidity provisioning.

Registered Referral Program

ApolloCASH also introduces a registered referral system designed to reward network participation.

Users may register referrals and earn 20% of the transaction fees generated by the platform for every eligible transaction conducted within their network. Earnings are calculated and reflected in real time based on transaction activity across the platform.

The referral structure is built directly into the ApolloCASH ledger logic, ensuring transparent tracking and automated distribution of referral allocations.

ApolloCASH Transaction Flow

ApolloCASH System Architecture Layers

1. Front-End Layer



Sender payment interface



Receiver redemption interface

This layer allows seamless user interaction without requiring blockchain knowledge.

2. Zero-Knowledge Layer



zkTLS proof of payment



zkEmail secure validation

Private, compliance-friendly verification



ApolloCASH incorporates privacy-preserving verification methods. The company is currently evaluating deeper integration with ApolloID for enhanced identity validation within a zero-knowledge framework.

3. Apollo Chain Verification Layer (Updated)

Zero-knowledge payment proof verified on the Apollo Chain

Funded via onramps including Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, Revolut, Wise, Chime and Telegram Pay

Smart Contract Address: 0xec122E4AA27A8691015B19e616cbf8D313ec799e



Smart contract triggers include:

APUSD mint

APUSD Bridge with BSC Scan

APUSD/USDT LP: 0xbe65f11a34e49da4a0d895361646aa27b2edd454

Single-use liquidity pool creation

LP token distribution



4. Liquidity Engine

Just-in-time APUSD minting

No pooled liquidity risk

Single-use liquidity pool created per transaction



Each transaction generates its own liquidity event, reducing systemic pooling exposure and increasing settlement precision.

5. Settlement Layer

LP → APUSD

LP → Fiat (via cash-out or on/off-ramp using Cash App, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, Revolut, Wise, Chime and Telegram Pay)

Atomic settlement



ApolloCASH executes transactions using atomic settlement logic, meaning the transaction either completes fully or reverts — eliminating partial settlement risk.

6. Edge Case Handling

Automatic refund on invalid proof

Time-lock fallback

Unredeemed LP remains valid indefinitely



This architecture provides resilience against payment failures and incomplete redemption events.

Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc., stated: “ApolloCASH represents the evolution of how value should move in a digital-first economy. By combining zero-knowledge verification, atomic settlement, and one-time liquidity pools, we’ve built a system that removes platform lock-in and eliminates settlement friction. The addition of real-time referral participation further aligns users with platform growth in a transparent and measurable way. This launch marks a foundational step toward autonomous global payment infrastructure that works across the rails people already use.”

Dr. Todd Zang, Member of the Board of Directors, added: “From a healthcare perspective, ApolloCASH has the potential to significantly streamline medical billing, cross-border medical payments, and cash-pay telehealth services. Atomic settlement combined with compliance-friendly verification creates an efficient framework for providers and patients alike. We see strong applicability in telemedicine, direct-pay clinics, and global care coordination.”

ApolloCASH is now live and available to the public at: https://ApolloCASH.io

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io and ZXUSD.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71094de1-b2bd-4fd9-ba40-4101da551748