EagleNXT Expands into Canada with First eBee VISION Deployment

Sale of eBee VISION and eBee TAC Tactical Mapping Drone to a Canadian Government Operator Expands North American Defense and Security Footprint

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announced the sale of one eBee VISION drone and one eBee TAC tactical mapping drone to a government customer in Canada. This marks the first eBee VISION drone to be delivered to a Canadian UAS operator.

The eBee VISION is a lightweight, fixed-wing ISR platform designed for real-time situational awareness and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Weighing approximately 3.5 pounds (1.6 kg) with a 47.2 inch (120 cm) wingspan, it offers up to 90 minutes of endurance, a wireless range of up to 12 miles (20 km), HD live video with 32x RGB zoom, thermal imagery for day and night operations, and reliable performance even in GNSS-denied environments. These features make it ideal for rapid deployment in dynamic scenarios where operators need persistent, dependable overwatch, target tracking, and enhanced visual intelligence with minimal logistical footprint.

Complementing the VISION, the eBee TAC is a fixed-wing tactical mapping drone engineered for defense and security operations. It delivers up to 90 minutes of flight time, coverage of up to 1,235 acres (500 hectares) per flight at 400 feet (120 m) of altitude, a command range of up to 34 miles (55 km) depending on configuration, centimeter-level RTK/PPK accuracy, and low-observable features including digital camouflage options. The eBee TAC excels in generating high precision 2D/3D maps, orthomosaics, and intelligence products for situational awareness, mission planning, and post-event analysis in contested or austere environments.

"Canada is the world's second-largest country, spanning nearly 10 million square kilometers of diverse and remote terrain with vast coastlines and borders. This presents unique challenges for defense, public safety, and border security across enormous distances with limited resources,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “Our drones efficiently cover vast areas in a single flight, delivering the long-range, persistent coverage needed.”

For Canada, this introduction is significant amid tightening scrutiny on foreign-made drone technologies, including regional restrictions and limitations faced by Chinese-origin systems in sensitive operations by governmental agencies. As Canada's drone sector expands, fueled by rapid adoption in precision agriculture, land surveying, infrastructure monitoring, and resource management across its expansive territories, EagleNXT's solutions provide Canadian operators with trusted, hardened tools that align seamlessly with evolving Canadian regulations, mitigate supply-chain and cybersecurity risks, and empower safer, more efficient BVLOS and advanced operations.

Both platforms are on the Blue UAS Cleared List, the U.S. Department of War’s vetted roster of NDAA-compliant, cyber-secure drones and components that meet stringent U.S. government standards for supply-chain security and reliability, facilitating streamlined procurement by military and federal users.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

