SunPower Closes Cobalt Power Systems Acquisition

OREM, Utah, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (herein “SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”) a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced that it has closed its $12 million all-equity strategic acquisition of Cobalt Power Systems (“Cobalt”) headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cobalt will continue to operate as a standalone subsidiary company with common financial, HR and administrative practices, focused on big premium renewable energy systems, across residential, new home, multifamily, and commercial projects, such as the recently announced installation by Cobalt using the new SunPower Monolith panel on the Fortinet building in Sunnyvale, California.

SunPower CEO T.J. Rodgers said, “The acquisition of Cobalt provides SunPower with an established execution team that was purpose-built for complex, high-value renewable energy projects. John Paul has been operating in Silicon Valley for almost a quarter century now, meeting the demands of technologically discerning customers who seek the most advanced solar systems available on the market today.”

John Paul Bergh, Cobalt’s Executive Vice President said, “My team and I are very excited to become part of SunPower’s national team whose breadth and scale, paired with Cobalt’s technology differentiation and customer focus, will create a highly differentiated solar company.”

Rodgers concluded, “The acquisition of Cobalt Power Systems is expected to add $30 million in annual revenue and strengthen SunPower’s ability to meet rising market demand in key California markets with premium, advanced renewable energy technology solutions.”

