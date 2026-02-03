NordProtect launches Scam Protection bundle to shield Americans from rising online fraud

LONDON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the rapidly increasing number of online fraud incidents, the identity theft protection service NordProtect today announced the launch of its new Scam Protection bundle , designed to enhance American users’ defenses against digital crimes.

“Unfortunately, online fraud and various scams have become a natural part of our lives, and effective protection must be available to everyone. We believe the best defense is layered, incorporating proactive monitoring, strong digital hygiene, and a clear response plan. These are the key principles our new bundle is built on,” said Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect .

The Scam Protection bundle combines different tools to create a multi-layered defense. The service proactively monitors the dark web and sends alerts if a user's personal information is compromised in a data breach. For safe browsing, it incorporates NordVPN and Threat Protection to block malicious websites and trackers automatically.

The bundle also provides insurance coverage of up to $100,000 for cyber extortion and up to $50,000 for online fraud, depending on the selected plan. Furthermore, users on the top-tier plan will gain access to the Incogni data removal service to help them erase their personal data from online databases.

The service focuses on internet-based scams that target personal data or payments, such as phishing, impersonation, fake online stores, and unlawful money transfers and also covers other scams such as romance or elderly fraud schemes.

This launch was inspired by recent surveys that revealed that 46% of Americans have fallen victim to an online scam, with 43% of those victims suffering financial loss. The study identified card cloning or skimming as the most prevalent scam in the United States, followed by cryptocurrency and romance scams.

About NordProtect

NordProtect is a comprehensive identity theft protection service designed to keep users' identity safe. With features like 24/7 dark web monitoring, credit activity tracking and security alerts, users can stay informed about potential threats and take action to protect themselves right away. Additionally, NordProtect helps users to get financial help and expert support if they fall victim to identity theft, cyber extortion or online fraud. For more information: www.nordprotect.com

