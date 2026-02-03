Vivos Inc Updates Human Therapy Progress in India

Kennewick, WA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) is pleased to provide shareholders with a positive update on the ongoing human therapy demonstrations in India using RadioGel® Precision Radionuclide Therapy™.

Initiated in December 2024, a prominent physician in India began treating patients to demonstrate safety and measure efficacy with RadioGel®.

Patients have continued to attend their scheduled regulatory follow-up visits in accordance with the protocol. To date, no reports of serious adverse events have been received. Several patients have now completed their one-year follow-up examinations and continue to show no reported adverse effects at these timepoints.

Preliminary observations from the treated patients have included instances of tumor size reduction observed over short intervals, with no recurrence noted in those specific cases during the available follow-up period. The protocol has also allowed evaluation of RadioGel® in cases involving tumors near critical structures, with no reported damage to those adjacent organs observed to date.

We continue to work toward anticipated DCGI regulatory clearance later this quarter to proceed with an expanded phase of therapy. This next stage would incorporate an enhanced protocol that includes elements suggested during prior FDA interactions, such as whole-body PET examinations, and would focus on treatment of cancerous lymph nodes throughout the body. We will provide an update to our IDE submission soon, incorporating relevant data from these ongoing demonstrations to further support our U.S. regulatory pathway.

The therapist and facility have been selected for the planned larger-scale clinical trial, which is intended to support potential future regulatory and commercial pathways in India.

Vivos Inc. remains excited and fully committed to submitting the comprehensive results from these India human therapy demonstrations. This key step continues to progress steadily as part of our ongoing efforts to share valuable scientific insights with the broader medical community, and we look forward to advancing through the standard phases of data finalization, regulatory considerations, and peer-review processes that are typical in high-quality clinical research.

Vivos Inc. remains focused on the continued development of RadioGel® as a targeted therapy option for solid tumors. We appreciate the ongoing support of our shareholders as we advance through these regulatory and clinical steps.

CONTACTS: Mike Korenko, ScD Brad Weeks CEO, Vivos Inc President, Vivos Inc mkorenko@radiogel.com Brad.Weeks@vivosinc.com

Learn more about RadioGel® and IsoPet® at www.VivosInc.com

About Vivos Inc.

Vivos Inc. has developed an innovative proprietary precision radionuclide therapy device to deliver targeted radiation for solid tumor treatment. RadioGel® is an FDA-designated "Breakthrough Device" based on its potential to treat a wide range of solid tumors. The company is focused on advancing clinical applications while pursuing regulatory pathways in the U.S. and international markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Important Note: RadioGel® is currently not commercially available in the United States or elsewhere and is being used in these demonstrations solely under investigational protocols. All results described are preliminary, from a limited investigational setting in India, and are not intended to represent or predict final safety or efficacy outcomes. These observations have not been reviewed or approved by the U.S. FDA or other global regulatory authorities for marketing purposes.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Vivos Inc.'s current expectations and assumptions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Vivos Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.