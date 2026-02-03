RaceTrac Puts a Twist on a Fan-Favorite with New Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac today announced a new addition to its breakfast lineup — the Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle is now available at participating locations for a limited time. This offering is an innovative twist on RaceTrac’s popular waffle breakfast sandwich, featuring crunchy chicken and a drizzle of sweet and zesty hot honey in addition to fluffy egg and melty cheese — a perfect combination to satisfy morning cravings. The Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle is joined by Southwest Sausage Pizza and Egg Salad Sandwich on cracked oat wheat bread as the latest limited-time offerings to hit RaceTrac stores Wednesday, Feb. 4.

“We wanted to build off the success of both our waffle breakfast sandwich and our new and improved chicken filet to create a new flavor combination for guests seeking a bolder breakfast,” said Nick McCormick, corporate executive chef at RaceTrac. “Based on guest feedback, we developed this exciting menu item combining trending flavors and beloved elements from our menu. We believe the resulting Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle is something that guests can look forward to as a part of their morning routines.”

These limited-time offerings are the next step in RaceTrac’s mission of innovation and the brand’s evolution into a true food destination where quality meets convenience. With the new year bringing new schedules and routines for guests, RaceTrac is proud to offer tasty new ways to satisfy hunger on-the-go.

In addition to these limited-time selections, RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of tasty food and beverage favorites that are affordable and always fresh. Guests can choose from a variety of options including:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients

Whole and cut fruit and salads

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts, sorbets and toppings

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings

Roller grill favorites like Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices

New decadent bakery items including chocolate chip brownies, brookies and salted caramel rice crispy treats.



Learn more about RaceTrac by visiting RaceTrac.com and stay connected on social via Instagram , TikTok , X , Facebook and LinkedIn .





About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com .

###