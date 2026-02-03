Johnny Rockets Celebrates Timeless Taste with All-New Hostess® Cupcake Shake

Burger Chain Becomes First National Restaurant to Debut Beloved Treat in Shake

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets, the retro, all-American burger concept owned by FAT Brands Inc., is kicking off the new year with a limited-time shake as a nod to classic flavors and timeless taste, the Hostess® Cupcake Shake. In collaboration with Hostess® as well as The Dairy Alliance and Blue Bunny, Johnny Rockets is the first chain to debut the iconic Hostess Cupcake in a shake nationally.

Available now through April 30, the Hostess Cupcake Shake combines the beloved flavors of Hostess Cupcakes with an over-the-top creation. Made with creamy chocolate ice cream, a rich swirl of chocolate syrup, topped with real whipped cream, and finished with a signature Hostess Cupcake on top, the new celebratory shake is sure to satisfy chocolate lovers everywhere.

“For 40 years, our fans have known and loved us for our iconic, hand-spun shakes made with real ice cream,” said Jenn Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer at FAT Brands. “Our new Hostess Cupcake Shake in partnership with the Hostess brand delivers on this commitment with the perfect blend of fun and timeless flavor.”

“Consumers associate the Hostess brand with bringing moments of joy and we are excited to deliver even more of those moments through our partnership with Johnny Rockets,” said Lee Lust, Senior Director, Marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. “The new Hostess Cupcake shake pairs our iconic taste with the classic style that makes Johnny Rockets so unique, and the result is an unforgettably fun treat we know fans will love.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

