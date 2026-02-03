OpenSciEd Launches Innovative Middle School Curriculum Integrating Computer Science and General Science

New York City, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSciEd today announced the release of its groundbreaking middle school curriculum that seamlessly integrates computer science (CS) into general science instruction. This new offering includes five computer science–enhanced units designed by science education leaders from across the country to deepen science learning by equipping students with computational tools to investigate real-world phenomena.

"Integrating computer science into science instruction is a game-changer for students. It not only strengthens their understanding of science but also equips them with critical skills for a technology-driven future," said James Ryan, Executive Director of OpenSciEd. "Our goal is to make these opportunities accessible to all students, regardless of their school’s resources or location."

In the units — which are redesigned versions of OpenSciEd’s existing, highly-rated middle school science curriculum — CS works alongside science practices, engaging students to collect data, model systems and use technology to design solutions while strengthening their understanding of science concepts. Indeed, in a survey of students involved in a field test of the new CS-integrated units, 80% reported that the CS work helped them figure out science questions.

The OpenSciEd Middle School Computer Science-Integrated units offer:

Authentic STEM learning experiences that emphasize engineering and technology design.

Hands-on investigations using interactive tools like micro:bits and sensors.

Alignment with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) standards.

Opportunities for students to explore STEM careers and develop coding and computational thinking skills.

Easy integration into teachers’ existing scope and sequence, without requiring extra instructional time or reducing the science learning focus.

Currently, only 45% of middle school students have access to computer science coursework, a gap that limits future opportunities in technology-driven careers. OpenSciEd’s integrated units address this challenge by embedding computer science into the science courses students already take, ensuring equitable access and high-quality learning.

To explore the units and learn more, visit https://openscied.org/curriculum/middle-school/.

About OpenSciEd:

OpenSciEd is a collaborative effort of leading science researchers and educators, developing open-source resources aligned with the Framework for K-12 Science Education and the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). OpenSciEd is committed to empowering educators and igniting a passion for science in all students by providing high quality, free, open education resources and transformative curriculum-based professional learning. For more information on OpenSciEd, visit www.openscied.org.