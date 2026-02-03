Atomos 19” Shogun AV-19 Rackmount Monitor-Recorder-Switcher Just Announced, More Info at B&H Photo

Atomos Unveils the feature-rich 19" Shogun AV-19 rackmount HDR monitor-recorder-switcher for multi-cam production and broadcast scenarios

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share Atomos has unveiled the 19" Shogun AV-19 rackmount monitor-recorder-switcher, packing in high-end features like 6K raw recording, 10-bit HDR support, and NDI|HX3 via Gigabit Ethernet. The Shogun AV-19 can display and record up to four isolated camera feeds plus a fifth program output, with a range of codecs that includes ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265.

The Atomos Shotgun AV-19 has two 12G-SDI inputs, two 3G-SDI inputs, an HDMI 2.0 input/output, two USB-C in/outs, a Gigabit Ethernet in/out, and a 12G-SDI out. There are also two XLR inputs and two XLR outputs for audio, a headphone jack, redundant XLR power inputs, and a BNC for sync connection / reference signals.

The AV-19 is 7 RU tall, with standard rackmount holes, and packs 1200 nits into its 3840 x 2160 touchscreen display. Expect wide color spectrum coverage (100% Rec.709, 99% DCI-P3) and the classic Atomos suite of professional monitoring tools, including custom LUTs, EL Zone false color, waveforms, focus peaking, frame guides, anamorphic desqueeze, and more.

Atomos 19" Shogun AV-19 Rackmount 4K HDR Monitor-Recorder-Switcher https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1947857-REG/atomos_atomshgav1_shogun_av_19_rackmount_4k.html

Product Highlights:

19" 3840 x 2160 Capacitive Touchscreen

HDMI and 12G-SDI Video I/O, LANC Control

6K Raw, 10-Bit HDR, NDI|HX3 Support

1200 cd/m² Brightness

Real-Time ProRes/Raw, DNx, Pre-Roll, LTC

ISO Recording to CFexpress or USB-C

Custom 3D LUTs, XLR I/O, Speakers

Quad Split or Fullscreen, 7 RU Rack Size

Professional Built-In Monitoring Tools





The two USB-C ports are primarily for recording to external media like an SSD, and users can also utilize CFexpress Type B cards via a card slot on the front of the unit. Users can display inputs as a quad split or full screen an input and have it cover the whole 19” display.

There are six customizable function buttons and a tally lamp on the front of the AV-19, and the screen can be calibrated via the Calibrite Display Pro or Display Plus with an Atomos LANC cable. In the box, expect a 4-pin XLR power supply, international power cables, rack nuts and bolts, and a cleaning cloth.

Learn More with B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/atomos-unveils-shogun-av-19-rackmount-monitor-recorder-switcher

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9d10883-9a9e-4317-9d3a-46ba9c20e744