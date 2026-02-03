RenX Enterprises Prioritizes Capital Protection While Preserving Ownership Upside at Norman Berry

Miami, FL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RENX) (“RenX” or the “Company”) today announced that it has restructured its investment in the Norman Berry property located in East Point, Georgia in a manner designed to secure repayment of its invested capital while preserving its ownership interest in the asset.

As part of the restructuring, RenX converted its initial equity investment of approximately $600,000 into a secured note, in addition to a previously disclosed $200,000 note held against the property. Importantly, the restructuring was completed without any dilution to the Company’s 50% ownership interest, allowing RenX to protect its capital position while retaining full participation in any residual value generated upon a future sale or refinancing.

Management believes this new investment structure significantly enhances the risk-adjusted return profile for the Norman Berry asset. By prioritizing capital recovery while maintaining full exposure to potential upside, the structure is more secure. This property is part of the Company’s legacy real estate portfolio, acquired before the Company’s strategic shift to a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials business.

The Company is preparing the property for a sale process expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026. In late 2025, RenX secured additional zoning entitlements for the Norman Berry, thereby expanding the range of permitted development uses to include multifamily residential, assisted living, and other higher-density residential and mixed-use applications. The expanded zoning materially enhances the property’s development flexibility and should broaden its appeal to a wider range of potential buyers and developers.

RenX expects that proceeds from any sale of the Norman Berry Property will be redeployed to support growth initiatives within its core environmental processing, engineered soils, and sustainable materials platform.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.



RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, where the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding securing repayment of the Company’s investment in the Norman Berry property; preparing the property for a potential sale process expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026; participating in any residual value generated upon a future sale or refinancing; the investment structure significantly enhancing the risk-adjusted return profile of the Norman Berry asset; the zoning entitlements broadening the property’s appeal to a wider range of potential buyers and developers; pursuing monetization of the Company’s legacy real estate assets over time; and redeploying proceeds to support growth initiatives within the Company’s core technology-driven environmental processing platform .

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its real estate and legacy asset portfolio; the Company’s ability to expand into bagged materials and engineered soils; the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Media Inquiries:

info@sgdevco.com