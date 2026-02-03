Round Table Pizza Releases February Deals to Fall in Love With

Heart-Shaped Pizzas and Delicious Deals Worth Celebrating for National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, the pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, is doubling down on its motto of sharing a little pizza with someone you love with delicious deals for its fans to fall in love with this National Pizza Day (Feb. 9) and Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

Beginning Feb. 7 through Feb. 15 at participating locations, Round Table Pizza will be celebrating its fan-favorite heart-shaped pizzas, offering a Large Heart-Shaped Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza for $19.99. To sweeten the deal even further, guests can also add a two-liter Pepsi product for just $3. The love doesn’t stop there – from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, the brand is also offering 14% off any regular or heart-shaped Large Pizza, or regular XL Pizza with code RTP258. For fans looking to keep the celebration going, they can order and personalize a Large heart-shaped pizza all-month long.

“Sharing a little pizza with the people you love is at the heart of what we do at Round Table Pizza,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing for Round Table Pizza. “February lets us lean into our motto even more with National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day, giving our fans extra delicious reasons to spread the love and enjoy our pizzas made with high-quality ingredients.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using premium, fresh ingredients such as high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with a variety of toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

