MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) Announces $500,000 Share Repurchase Plan

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON N.C., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $500,000 of the Company’s common stock in compliance with SEC Rule 10b-18. The repurchase will be funded through existing cash reserves and payments generated from recent order fulfillment. The company expects to begin buying back stock immediately and will continue periodically throughout Calendar Year 2026 until the target is met.

Per CEO Dietmar Schweizer, “Our current valuation does not reflect the aggressive growth we are seeing in our 2026 guidance. He continued, “This $500,000 buyback demonstrates commitment to shareholder value. We believe that investing in our own shares at these levels is an efficient use of capital that benefits all long-term stakeholders.”

The program follows a series of completed operational milestones, including the ticker symbol change, appointment of new board leadership, expanded focus on a broad range of energy storage, distribution, management, and mobility products and services, and fulfillment of production orders worth $65 million in the order pipeline so far for 2026. The $500,000 target represents a meaningful percentage of the company’s current issued and outstanding.

CEO Schweizer concluded, “We recently transitioned from the ALYI ticker to MBAK to align with our energy solutions focus. This buyback adds a layer of price support and stability as we attract new institutional interest.”

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com, press@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. Events mentioned above are intended to comply with SEC Rule 10b-18 in execution which may not be possible due to trading volume, stock availability, or other contingencies. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.